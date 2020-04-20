Top news of the day: Vijay Mallya loses UK High Court appeal in extradition case; Centre forms committees to ensure lockdown is implemented, and more

The COVID-19 situation is “especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, the Home Ministry said on April 20, as India saw selective relaxation of lockdown in non-containment areas. Strict restrictions continue in districts declared COVID-19 hotspots.

Also read: List of what is and what is not allowed after April 20 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Amid claims by the West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare that testing kits being supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to “throw up a large number of inconclusive results”, representatives of NICED (National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease) on Monday admitted of glitches in them.

New York oil crashed on Monday to nearly $11 per barrel, the lowest level since 1998, extending a dizzying plunge to almost 40 percent on abundant supplies and virus-sapped demand.

Embattled Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday lost his High Court appeal against his extradition order to India in relation to charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged ₹9,000 crores.

The Centre has constituted six committees, each led by Additional Secretary rank officials, to visit Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal to ensure the implementation of lockdown. The civil aviation ministry will arrange the air transportation of these committee members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Kerala government for violation of lockdown measures as it allowed public buses and barber shops to open from April 20.

Ruling out any communal angle in the lynching that took place in Palghar on Thursday night, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, the attack took place as rumours about thieves roaming in area were making rounds.

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rose to 1,65,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Kapil Dev Tripathi was on Monday appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Mr. Tripathi, a 1980 batch IAS (retired) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present the chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

The U.S. wants to send a team of experts to China to investigate coronavirus, President Donald Trump has said, a day after he warned Beijing of “consequences” if it was knowingly responsible for the spread of COVID-19 which has killed more than 165,000 people globally, including over 41,000 in America.

The Manipur Cabinet on Monday decided to relax the indefinite curfew and lockdown only in rural areas with effect from Tuesday. However, both the restrictions shall continue in urban areas until further orders. Chief Minister N. Biren said that Manipur is now free of COVID-19. The Cabinet meeting lasted three hours.