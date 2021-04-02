Top news of the day: India pitches for early disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh; EC suspends poll officials for ‘lift’ in vehicle linked to Assam BJP candidate, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

India on Friday hoped that China will work with it to ensure disengagement of troops in remaining areas of eastern Ladakh at the earliest, and asserted that de-escalation of tension alone will lead to restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas and provide conditions for progress of bilateral ties.

The Election Commission has suspended a four polling personnel, including a presiding officer and decided to conduct re-poll at a booth in southern Assam’s Ratabari Assembly constituency after electronic voting machines (EVMs) were found in a vehicle linked to a BJP candidate contesting the adjoining Patharkandi seat.

Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had awarded a lucrative power purchase contract to the Gujarat-based Adani group to avert “prosecution by Central agencies investigating the UAE consulate-linked gold smuggling case”.

Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said on Friday they were ready to welcome the return of the United States to the deal.

Overnight clashes between devotees and law enforcement personnel at a shrine closed due to coronavirus restrictions left nearly 50 people, including policemen, injured in Pakistan's Sindh province, prompting authorities to deploy paramilitary troops on Friday morning.

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter on Friday morning in south Kashmir's Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said raiding the opposition is the BJP’s “coping mechanism” when it is facing defeat in elections. The Congress’ ally DMK condemned the Central government for alleged searches by income tax officials in the residence of party chief M K Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai in Chennai and claimed it has a ‘political objective’.

Accusing the Left Democratic Front of making attempts to destabilise the places of worship through their agents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party will stand in the way of any attempts to tamper with the Indian culture.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 2 said that there should be a “serious re-evaluation” on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by all national parties.

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday knocked on the doors of V. Sabareesan, son-in-law of DMK president M.K. Stalin and a few of his associates.

The expert panel of India's drug regulator, DCGI, has permitted Bharat Biotech to give a third dose of Covaxin to a few volunteers in its clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.

Former India captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Beleaguered coach Igor Stimac has dropped enough hints about his inclination to include Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) in the national football team that stands shaken after one of its biggest defeats in years.