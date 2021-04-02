Top news of the day: India pitches for early disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh; EC suspends poll officials for ‘lift’ in vehicle linked to Assam BJP candidate, and more

India pitches for early disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh
India on Friday hoped that China will work with it to ensure disengagement of troops in remaining areas of eastern Ladakh at the earliest, and asserted that de-escalation of tension alone will lead to restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas and provide conditions for progress of bilateral ties.
Assam Elections | EC suspends poll officials for ‘lift’ in vehicle linked to BJP candidate
The Election Commission has suspended a four polling personnel, including a presiding officer and decided to conduct re-poll at a booth in southern Assam’s Ratabari Assembly constituency after electronic voting machines (EVMs) were found in a vehicle linked to a BJP candidate contesting the adjoining Patharkandi seat.
Kerala Assembly elections | Chennithala says LDF favoured Adani group to curry favour with Centre
Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had awarded a lucrative power purchase contract to the Gujarat-based Adani group to avert “prosecution by Central agencies investigating the UAE consulate-linked gold smuggling case”.
Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal
Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said on Friday they were ready to welcome the return of the United States to the deal.
Nearly 50 injured as devotees clash with police at Pakistan shrine closed due to COVID-19
Overnight clashes between devotees and law enforcement personnel at a shrine closed due to coronavirus restrictions left nearly 50 people, including policemen, injured in Pakistan's Sindh province, prompting authorities to deploy paramilitary troops on Friday morning.
Three militants killed in Pulwama encounter: Police
Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter on Friday morning in south Kashmir's Pulwama, a police spokesman said.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Raiding opposition is BJP’s coping mechanism when facing electoral defeat: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said raiding the opposition is the BJP’s “coping mechanism” when it is facing defeat in elections. The Congress’ ally DMK condemned the Central government for alleged searches by income tax officials in the residence of party chief M K Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai in Chennai and claimed it has a ‘political objective’.
PM accuses left parties of attempting to destabilise holy places
Accusing the Left Democratic Front of making attempts to destabilise the places of worship through their agents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party will stand in the way of any attempts to tamper with the Indian culture.
Use of EVMs need to be re-evaluated by all national parties, says Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 2 said that there should be a “serious re-evaluation” on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by all national parties.
DMK president Stalin’s son-in-law under IT scanner
The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday knocked on the doors of V. Sabareesan, son-in-law of DMK president M.K. Stalin and a few of his associates.
COVID-19: Govt's expert panel allows clinical trials for third dose of Covaxin
The expert panel of India's drug regulator, DCGI, has permitted Bharat Biotech to give a third dose of Covaxin to a few volunteers in its clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.
Also read: Plea in Bombay High Court seeks door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for people above 75 years | Coronavirus live updates | April 2, 2021
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised, after testing positive for COVID-19
Former India captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Stimac expresses desire to include overseas citizens of India in Indian football team
Beleaguered coach Igor Stimac has dropped enough hints about his inclination to include Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) in the national football team that stands shaken after one of its biggest defeats in years.