April 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Sudan crisis | MEA in touch with U.S., U.K., Saudi, and U.A.E. to ensure safety of Indians

Following exchange of words on social media between External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the situation in Sudan, government sources on April 19 said that the Ministry and the Embassy were “continuously monitoring” the developments in the crisis-torn African country. The source added that the authorities were in touch with the “The Quartet” countries, U.S, U.K, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E, to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan. Latest information from Khartoum has revealed that more than 100 casualties were reported in a day after a ceasefire failed within hours after it was announced.

Supreme Court sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU Professor Saibaba in Maoist links case

The Supreme Court on April 19 set aside a Bombay High Court decision to discharge former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba in a UAPA case linking him with Maoist groups. A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah referred the case back to the High Court for a fresh look on merits. The State of Maharashtra had appealed the Supreme Court against the High Court order of October 2022.

Have written to States about same-sex marriage hearing: Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre on April 19 informed the Supreme Court that it has written to the Chief Secretaries of States, informing them that the same-sex marriage case is being heard by the Supreme Court. The move to inform the States is despite the Supreme Court having already made it clear on April 18 that it would not venture into the realm of personal laws of various religions. The court had decided to restrict itself to examining whether the ambit of the Special Marriage Act could be widened to accommodate same-sex marriages.

Atiq Ahmed killing | Five police officials suspended for ‘negligence’

Five police personnel were suspended for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said on April 19. Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables. The senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at two political ‘blasts’ in next 15 days

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP’s) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has indicated that there will be two “blasts” (political), one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra, in the next 15 days. She made the comments when a few reporters asked her in Pune on April 18 about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar’s statement that there will be (political) “bomb blasts” in the next 15 days in the State. “There will be one in Delhi and the other in the State,” Ms. Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said without elaborating.

News channels restrained from showing content of charge sheet in Shraddha Walkar murder case

The Delhi High Court on April 19 restrained all news channels from displaying or playing content of the charge sheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar also directed the Centre to ensure that no news channel displays such material till disposal of the petition filed by Delhi Police. The order was passed on a plea by the Delhi Police seeking to restrain media houses from publishing, printing and disseminating confidential information contained in the charge sheet and other such materials collected during the course of investigation in the case.

Jailed under UAPA,Yale University selects PDP leader Parra for International Leadership Center

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who was jailed for around 19 months under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, has been selected as the Yale Peace Fellow at Yale University’s International Leadership Center. Mr. Parra, a native of India, is a political leader who has dedicated his life to the cause of strengthening democracy and peace in Kashmir, the university’s selection notice read.

Beijing hospital fire | Death toll rises to 29; director detained

The death toll in a fire that ripped through a hospital in China’s capital Beijing has risen to 29, a city official said on April 19. The fire at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai District broke out at around 1 p.m. (05.00 GMT) on April 18 and was extinguished about half an hour later. Li Zongrong, deputy mayor of the district, expressed his “deep condolences” as he announced the new toll at a press conference. Twelve people, including the facility’s director, have been detained in connection with the fire, said Sun Haitao from Beijing’s public security bureau, adding that representatives from a company renovating the hospital were among those being held.

Pakistan authorities urge apex court to reconsider its order on elections in Punjab on May 14 due to security issues

Citing security and financial reasons, Pakistan’s defence authorities and election officials have urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its order to hold elections in the politically crucial Punjab province on May 14. A three-member panel of the court led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on April 4 in its judgment ruled that elections should be held in the largest province on time and asked the government to provide ₹21 billion (Pakistani Rs.) to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

U.S. Navy sails first drone through Mideast’s Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Navy sailed its first drone boat through the strategic Strait of Hormuz on April 19, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies where American sailors often faces tense encounters with Iranian forces. The trip by the L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13, a 13-metre(41-foot) speedboat carrying sensors and cameras, drew the attention of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, but took place without incident, said Navy spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins. Two U.S. Coast Guard cutters, the USCGC Charles Moulthrope and USCGC John Scheuerman, accompanied the drone.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran’s supreme leader on April 18 ruled out the holding of popular referendums on state policies. Iran faced calls for a referendum on the Islamic Republic itself during anti-government protests last year, and a moderate former President recently suggested such votes should be held to decide major policies as a way of reducing divisions. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say over such policies, rejected the idea when asked about it during a meeting with university students.

Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 rankings

Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his stay at the the top of the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batters Rankings released on April 19. Suryakumar, who has endured a lean run of late, remained static on the ICC list with 906 rating points, and is over a 100 points ahead of the second placed Mohammad Rizwan (798) of Pakistan.