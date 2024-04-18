April 18, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

One of the seventeen Indian crew members of the ship that Iran seized returns home

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the seventeen Indian sailors aboard the Portugal-flagged MSC Aries that was detained by the Iranian authorities last weekend has returned home in Kerala, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced. Ann Tessa Joseph, a resident of Thrissur was welcomed at the Cochin International Airport by government officials when she arrived from Iran on April 18. “Indian Mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India,” said the MEA in a press release informing that the MEA is trying to ensure well being of the Indian sailors in Iranian custody. The Iranian authorities had earlier claimed that the cargo vessel had “violated international maritime law”.

Impossible to tamper with EVMs at any stage, ECI tells Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India categorically assured the Supreme Court that it is impossible to tamper with electronic voting machines “at any stage”. The assurance comes on the eve of the General Elections to the Lok Sabha. Replying to a query on whether tampering of EVMs was possible after polling, the ECI said polling officers press the ‘close’ button at the end of polling. “Thereafter, the EVMs do not accept any votes,” a 14-page affidavit said. The Election Commission also told the Supreme Court that statements that four electronic voting machines erroneously logged in votes in favour of the BJP during mock polls held in Kerala were plainly false. The attention of a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was drawn to the reports by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Association for Democratic Reforms. Mr. Bhushan said the four EVMs had reportedly malfunctioned in the mock polls held at Kasaragod district in Kerala on April 17.

Nestlé baby products sold in India, Africa, Latin America have higher sugar content than in Europe, tests show

Nestle’s baby food products sold in India, as well as in African and Latin American countries, have higher sugar content, in comparison to the same products sold in European markets, according to a report released recently by a Swiss NGO, the Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network. Around 150 baby products manufactured by the global food and beverage giant and sold in different countries were tested in a Belgian laboratory, according to IBFAN. It was found that all 15 Cerelac products for six-month-old babies, which are sold without any added sugars in the United Kingdom and Germany, contained 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving in India. Products sold in Ethiopia and Thailand contained nearly 6 grams, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal eating mangoes, sweets despite type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court on April 18. The ED made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Mr. Kejriwal’s diet chart.

Indian mission in Dubai launches helpline numbers for Indians affected due to extreme rain in UAE

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s consulate in Dubai has launched helpline numbers for Indians and stranded passengers affected by unprecedented heavy rains pounded the city and the northern Emirate of the UAE. Heavy rains swept through the United Arab Emirates and surrounding countries on Tuesday, affecting normal life. The tarmac of the busy Dubai International Airport was left submerged, leading to the cancellation of flights. According to the consulate, +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, and +971585754213 were available for weather-related emergencies.

Rahul Gandhi questions BJP’s ‘selective targeting’, asks why no action taken against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed astonishment at the BJP and central agencies for allegedly targeting him while ignoring “serious allegations” against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking at a public meeting organised by the United Democratic Front in Kannur district of Kerala as part of Lok Sabha election campaign on April 18, Mr. Gandhi recounted his own experiences of facing backlash for opposing the BJP, including “being subjected to media abuse, losing his Lok Sabha membership, enduring 55 hours of interrogation by the ED, and being evicted from his official residence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches properties worth ₹97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra under PMLA

The ED has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth ₹97.79 crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra also known as Raj Kundra under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The attached properties include a residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of actress Shilpa Shetty, residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband.

IMF ready to support Sri Lanka’s discussions with bondholders

The International Monetary Fund stands ready to support Sri Lanka’s discussions with international bondholders and will provide a formal assessment after the parties reach a tentative agreement-in-principle, an IMF spokesperson said on April 18. “We hope an agreement consistent with the parameters of the IMF-supported program and official creditors’ Comparability of Treatment requirements can be reached soon, ahead of completing the second review under the program,” the spokesperson said.

Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes

A major Ukrainian power company and the government on April 18 urged businesses to limit energy use during peak evening hours after a series of Russian strikes on the war-battered country’s electricity grid. Russian forces have renewed coordinated aerial attacks on Ukraine’s energy production facilities, including hitting a major power plant near the capital Kyiv last week.

Pakistan Army constitutes high-level inquiry committee to probe allegations against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed

The Pakistan Army has constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by a major general to look into the allegations against Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed that he as the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general misused his authority, according to a media report on April 18. The inquiry has been ordered according to the orders of the Supreme Court and in the light of the directives of the Ministry of Defence, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Indonesian volcano eruption forces evacuations, airport closure; officials flag tsunami threat

Indonesia shut a provincial airport and evacuated hundreds of people from the vicinity of the Ruang volcano after it belched explosive plumes of lava, rocks and ash for days, officials said on April 18, declaring the highest alert on the situation. The dramatic eruption of the volcano on April 17 on a remote island in the Province of North Sulawesi threw a fiery-red column of lava, incandescent rock and ash as much as 3 km into the sky.

Maldives President Muizzu accused of corruption in leaked report; Opposition demands probe, impeachment

Ahead of the parliamentary polls in the Maldives, the Opposition parties have demanded a probe and impeachment of President Mohamed Muizzu following the leaked report of his alleged corruption from 2018, a charge dismissed by him. Elections to the Majlis are to be held on April 21 and the atmosphere has been vitiated by the trading of charges between the main Opposition the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and Mr. Muizzu’s People’s National Congress.

Would be a great contest, why not? Rohit on Test cricket against Pakistan

India captain Rohit Sharma says he wouldn’t mind playing Tests against Pakistan at a neutral venue as it would be a “great contest” against the “superb bowling line-up” of the arch-rivals. India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket ever since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed. The two countries, however, routinely face off in ICC events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.