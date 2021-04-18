Top news of the day: Manmohan writes to Modi stressing vaccination key to battling pandemic; NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman says second COVID-19 wave could spark greater uncertainty, and more

Coronavirus | Manmohan writes to Modi, stresses vaccination key to battle pandemic
“The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated,” he said in his letter.
Coronavirus | Second COVID-19 could spark greater uncertainty, govt will respond with fiscal steps if required: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
Rajiv Kumar remained hopeful that the country’s economy will grow 11% in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2022.
Coronavirus | Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’ to meet high demand amid surge in COVID-19 cases
The demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof.
Coronavirus | DRDO’s 500-bed COVID-19 facility to start functioning in Delhi from April 19
“The 1000-bed facility which was set up near airport (in 2020) was wound up in February 1st week. Now again a 500-bed facility is being set up at the same place. By Monday (April 19), it should start taking patients. 250 beds will be ready by Monday. Remaining in another few days,” said Dr. Narendra Kumar Arya, spokesperson of DRDO.
West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata
Ms. Banerjee accused Mr. Modi of exporting vaccines to other countries to boost his image.
Let political parties switch to virtual rallies, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi
The former West Bengal Governor has written to the Chief Election Commissioner to immediately ban all political rallies and door-to-door campaigning in the State and switch to virtual rallies to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
NPP snubs ally BJP in Meghalaya tribal council
The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council polls for 29 seats were held on April 12. The Congress emerged as the single largest party by bagging 12 seats followed by the NPP with 11. The BJP won two seats and the regional Garo National Council (GNC) one while three went to independents. The NPP has staked claim for power seeking the support of the GNC member and the independents.
3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
The shooting happened early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.
India to become No. 1 EV maker in world: Nitin Gadkari
The government wants to encourage automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in India and he is in the final discussion with manufacturers, says the Union Minister.
GST officers to be soon armed with real-time data on vehicles moving without e-way bills
The tax officers would also be provided analysis reports on identifying e-way bill EWB with no movement of goods as it would help officials identifying cases of circular trading. It would also provide reports on recycling of e-way bills for tax evasion prone commodities to help officers in identifying tax evaders.
IPL 2021 | Chennai, Rajasthan in battle to gain momentum
Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would look to build on their first wins and gain momentum when they clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in Mumbai on April 19.