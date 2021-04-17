Top news of the day: Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 3 million; 78.36% turnout till 5 p.m. in Bengal polls phase 5, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is bigger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

“I made a suggestion that now that the Shahi Snans (rituals baths in the Ganga in specific dates) were done, the rest of the events could be undertaken in a symbolic way,” he tweeted about his conversation with Swami Awadeshananda Giri.

Coronavirus | Sonia Gandhi presses for reducing immunisation age to 25 years and above

The Congress president urges the government to waive GST on medicine and medical equipment, provide ₹6,000 per month to the needy families, among other things.

The mandatory use of masks and the fine will now be listed under the Indian Railways (Penalties for ctivities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, which also has the provision of fines for those found spitting on rail premises, a Railways order said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 78.36% turnout recorded till 5 p.m.

As many as 45 constituencies went to polls in the fifth phase amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe: Mamata

Addressing an election rally in Galsi, she accused the BJP of being involved in the conspiracy as the saffron party “cannot match” the ruling Trinamool Congress campaign on development programmes.

Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka and Assembly constituencies spread across Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand went to polls.

Vivekh who suffered a massive heart attack on April 16, died early on April 17. He was 59.

Iran state television has named a suspect in the attack that damaged centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear site and says he fled the country. The report on April 17 named the suspect as Reza Karimi.

Facing swift blowback from allies and aid groups, the White House said President Joe Biden plans to lift his predecessor’s historically low cap on refugees by next month, after initially moving only to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements.

“The pictures of migrant workers travelling back to their hometowns still haunts India and as the second wave grips India the fear of migration looms large, not only for the workers but the industries as well. ...a lockdown in these situations may result into an economic depression we will find it very tough to recover from,” wrote BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha.

IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals hold edge over Punjab Kings as Nortje set to replace Tom Curran

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will aim to display better tactical acumen in Catch-22 situations against a ‘blow-hot-blow-cold’ Punjab Kings in what promises to be a battle of brittle middle-orders in an IPL match in Mumbai on April 18.