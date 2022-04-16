Leaders of 13 Opposition parties including Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee have expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence. File | Photo Credit: PTI

April 16, 2022 19:18 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM’s ‘silence’

In a joint statement, the leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts M.K. Stalin and Hemant Soren, also raised concern over the manner in which issues relating to food, dress, faith, festivals and language “are being used” by the ruling establishment to polarise society.

Delhi court upholds order directing CBI to withdraw Look-Out Circular against Aakar Patel

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, however, set aside the direction issued to the CBI director to make a written apology to Mr. Patel for the agency’s action against him.

India can’t afford to remain stagnant at this juncture, says PM Modi

He said if people use local goods for the next 25 years, then the country will not have to face the issue of unemployment.

Top Congress leaders meet at residence of party president Sonia Gandhi

Prashant Kishor, who has held several rounds of meetings with the top Congress leadership, is learnt to have given the Congress leaders a presentation for the party’s strategy in upcoming elections, including the induction of Naresh Patel, a Patidar leader in Gujarat.

Trinamool, Congress, RJD register wins in bypolls

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday made a clean sweep winning both the Asansol Lok Sabha and the Ballygunge Assembly seats in West Bengal while the Congress and the RJD bagged one constituency each in Maharashtra and Bihar in the bypolls to these seats with the BJP drawing a blank.

Punjab announces 300 units of free power from July 1

The Punjab government has announced 300 units of free power for households every month from July 1, but with a caveat that they will have to pay the full bill if their usage exceeds 600 units in two months. However, scheduled castes, backward castes, below-poverty-line households and freedom fighters will be charged just for the usage over and above 600 units.

366 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.95%

The daily Covid cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. The positivity rate in the last five days, between April 10 and April 15, has increased by three times, according to city health department data.

Terror plot foiled, IED destroyed in J&K’s Rajouri

According to a police spokesperson, information was received about some suspicious movement in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri-Gurdan road the previous night.

Russia bans Boris Johnson, his top Indian-origin Ministers

The full list of 13 British politicians on the so-called “stop list” issued from Moscow includes Indian-origin Ministers — U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Attorney-General Suella Braverman — as well as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Russia shatters Kyiv calm with fresh strikes

Russia stepped up air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday, hitting another military factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Pakistan’s new ruling alliance takes control of parliament with new Speaker

The previous Speaker and his deputy, both Imran Khan allies, had attempted to block and then delay the vote, only for the country’s top court to deem their actions illegal.

ATF price up marginally, rates at record high

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) — the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly — was hiked by ₹277.5 per kilolitre, or 0.2%, to ₹1,13,202.33 per kl (₹113.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

IPL 2022 | Test of wits between new captains Jadeja and Pandya as Chennai takes on Gujarat

Bowling has been a major concern for CSK but the former champions produced a better show against RCB.

IPL 2022 | Hyderabad eyes fourth win on the trot, run into Punjab

Among a bunch of teams on six points each, both SRH and PBKS will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs.