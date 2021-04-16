Top news of the day: U.K. clears Nirav Modi extradition; Modi calls for increased production of medical-grade oxygen, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“The Secretary of State for the U.K.’s Home Department, Priti Patel, has approved Mr. Nirav Modi’s extradition,” said a CBI official. The accused now has the legal recourse of approaching the U.K. High Court, within 14 days, to seek permission for moving an appeal against the Secretary of State’s decision.

The PMO said that an overview of district-level situation in these States was presented to the Prime Minister.

The Union Health Ministry has advised Central Ministries and their PSUs to dedicate their hospital beds for COVID-19 management in States/ UTs and to ensure that details of such dedicated hospitals/blocks be provided to the public.

The first time he tested positive for COVID-19 was in August 2020. Mr. Yediyurappa has also received one vaccination dose against COVID-19.

The infant was born with the infection on April 1, as her mother had also contracted the disease, said Dinesh Navadiya, the trustee of Diamond Hospital said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP says it is against clubbing of poll dates

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, who represented the party in the meeting, said the party does not want any step that would affect the “democratic spirit”.

Except for parts of east and northeastern India, many parts of the country are expected to get even ‘above normal’ rainfall.

Health Secretary, SIMS doctors claim cardiac event has no link with COVID-19 vaccine.

A Hong Kong court has sent five leading pro-democracy advocates, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, to up to 18 months in prison for organising a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing.

A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic.

The appeal comes when World Health Organisation has urged countries in South-East Asia Region to apply all tools to prevent further infections and save lives.

"The significant inefficiency, dysfunctioning, and acute shortage of the healthcare delivery systems in the public sector do not match up with the growing needs of the population," it noted.

IPL 2021 | Sunrisers fret over right combination against formidable Mumbai

To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led ‘Orange Army’ that failed to chase down a total which was less than 150.