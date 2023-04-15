April 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Fighting rocks Sudan capital as Army battles paramilitaries

Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital on April 15 as paramilitaries and the regular Army traded attacks on each other’s bases, days after the Army warned the country was at a “dangerous” turning point. The paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place as well as Khartoum airport, claims denied by the Army, as civilian leaders called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent the country’s “total collapse”. The violence followed weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces into the regular Army.

Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors as fighting breaks out in capital Khartoum

The Embassy of India in Sudan has urged all Indian nationals to stay indoors in view of the clashes that have broken out in the country between the military and the paramilitary forces. “All Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” a message put out by the Embassy of India in Khartoum has said. A source on the ground has informed that the Indian mission has created a Whatsapp group for organising necessary help and at least 35 Indians are staying in Hotel Kanon in Khartoum.

OCI status of actor Chetan Kumar cancelled weeks after arrest over Hindutva tweet

The Overseas Citizenship of India status of actor Chetan Kumar has been cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The actor has been critical of the ruling BJP and has been arrested twice for his tweets that have been critical of Hindutva and the judiciary in one case. “I have received a letter asking me to submit my OCI card at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in the next 15 days,” said Mr. Kumar. He added that he was exploring legal options and would file a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the order.

Arvind Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits in courts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 15 said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts. The CBI has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 a.m. to answer queries of the investigating team, officials said. Mr. Kejriwal accused the central probe agencies of filing false affidavits in courts.

There is strong anti-incumbency against the BJP, the most corrupt government Karnataka has seen, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and former CM Siddaramaiah said that there was strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government and the electorate will oust the BJP in the Assembly election on May 10 for its non-performance and corruption. “The BJP leaders have been unable to address real problems faced by the people. It’s a non-performing government. It has not fulfilled its promises made in 2018. Not even 10% of the promises were fulfilled. That’s why the people of Karnataka are fed up. I can feel the pulse of the people, and I am sure that Congress will come to power,“ he said.

Karnataka Assembly polls | Laxman Savadi to contest from Athani, Siddaramaiah won’t contest from Kolar

A day after Laxman Savadi joined the Congress, the party, on April 15, fielded him from the Athani constituency in Belagavi district. The party released its third list of 43 candidates for elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, scheduled on May 10. The party is yet to release candidates for 15 more constituencies. Meanwhile, former CM Siddaramaiah has been denied ticket to contest from the second constituency, Kolar. With this, Mr. Siddaramaiah would contest from only one constituency, Varuna in Mysuru district.

Amritpal Singh aide Joga Singh, who helped him hide in Pilibhit, arrested

Police arrested a key aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the absconding Khalistan sympathiser in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Joga Singh, who is a resident of Ludhiana and is managing a ‘dera’ in Pilibhit, was coming to Punjab from Haryana, a senior police official said on April 15, adding the police were on his trail. “Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal Singh. He arranged shelter and vehicles for Amritpal Singh. He arranged for him to stay in Pilibhit and then return to Punjab,” Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav said at a press conference.

Thane court grants permanent exemption from appearance to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 defamation case

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on April 15 granted permanent exemption to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearing before it in a defamation case filed against him in 2014 by a RSS functionary. Bhiwandi First Class Judicial Magistrate Laxmikant Wadikar, who heard Mr. Gandhi’s application filed through his counsel Narayan Iyer, passed the order of permanent exemption on condition that the Congress leader would remain present in court “as and when directed”.

G7 Ministers meeting | India asks rich nations to scale up emission cuts

Meeting the global target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require developed nations to scale up their emission reduction efforts, India said at the G7 Ministers Meeting on Climate Energy and Environment in Japan’s Sapporo on April 15. This will create opportunities for developing nations like India to address the needs of its people, which will also build resilience against the adverse impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and pollution, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the plenary session of the G7 minister’s meeting.

Mehul Choksi wins in court; cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda without court order

Mehul Choksi, the diamantaire who is wanted in India in connection with ₹13,000 crore fraud, cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, the country’s High Court said on April 14 as it gave the ruling in his favour. The claimant, Mehul Choksi, in his civil lawsuit, has argued that there is an obligation on the part of the defendants, the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police, to carry out a thorough inquiry and that he has an arguable claim that he was subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Dominica-based Nature Isle News reported.

Russian strike kills nine, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine

Russia shelled a block of flats in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, killing nine people, authorities said on April 15, including a two-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble but died on his way to hospital. Friday’s strike on the quiet neighbourhood came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill that will make it easier to mobilise citizens into the army and block them from fleeing the country if drafted. Russia also said it was pushing further into the hotspot of Bakhmut, 45km southeast of Sloviansk, which is one of the cities that will be at risk if Kyiv loses the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida safe after ‘smoke bomb’ thrown during speech

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed on April 15 after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said. Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air. Although no one was hurt, and Mr. Kishida planned to continue campaigning on the day, the chaotic scene was reminiscent of the assassination nine months ago of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which also came on a campaign tour and continues to reverberate in Japanese politics.

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests

French President Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law on April 15, defying three months of protests and pleas from unions not to implement the legislation. The alterations became law after the text was published before dawn in France’s official journal, prompting accusations from the opposition that Mr. Macron was seeking to smuggle it through in the depth of the night. The publication came just hours after the approval on Friday by the Constitutional Council of the essence of the legislation, including the headline change of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

India will stay on course; projected to grow at 7% in 2022-23: Sitharaman

Observing that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have estimated India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian economy will stay on course and is likely to grow at 7% in 2022-23. Attending the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the IMF Headquarters in Washington to discuss the priorities identified in the managing director’s global policy agenda, Ms. Sitharaman, in her intervention, highlighted that a conducive domestic policy environment, along with the government’s focus on structural reforms, has kept domestic economic activity in India robust.

Pain-free Bumrah begins rehab; Iyer to undergo back surgery next week.

Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is “pain-free” and has begun his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore following a successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand, the BCCI said on April 15. The BCCI also gave an update on Shreyas Iyer and said the batter would undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week.