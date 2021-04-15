Top news of the day: Over 1,700 Kumbh Mela attendees test positive for COVID-19 in five days; Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests from April 10 to 14 in the mela site. Out of these, 1,701 came out positive confirming fears that one of the world’s largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

“During the week, people have to step out to earn their livelihood. But over weekend, people go out for entertainment and other activities that can be curtailed,” Mr. Kejriwal said as the city reported over 17,000 cases on April 14.

Applicants for grant of approval for restricted use in emergency situation may be submitted to the CDSCO and the application can be made by the foreign manufacturer through its Indian subsidiary or through its authorised agent in India (in case it does not have an Indian subsidiary), the Health Ministry said.

The Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the Justice D.K. Jain Committee report on senior Kerala police officials who allegedly framed space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the Indian Space Research Organisation espionage case of 1994.

The three-month exercise, seen as a small-scale version of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), has a cut-off period corresponding with the British annexation of Assam in the early 1800s.

The agreement was announced during French Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) headquarters.

The original deal was agreed after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, widely seen as a moderate, first took office.

Beijing also slammed Washington for linking the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan to focus more on the threats posed by China, saying fight against terrorism is in the common interest of all parties including the two countries.

The Washington-based firm mission tested its New Shepard suborbital launch vehicle and operations in preparation for human space flight, it said in a release. During the astronaut operational exercises, company employees simulated pre- and post-flight tasks that would be performed by astronauts in future missions.

Inflation in the fuel and power basket was 10.25 % in March.

Players led by Alex Morgan asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on April 14 to reinstate the part of their suit that U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner threw out last May when he granted a partial summary judgment to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli reprimanded for showing frustration after dismissal

Kohli was not at his fluent best in the game on April 14 and ended up with 33 off 29 balls. His team won the game by six runs.