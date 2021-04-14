Top news of the day: CBSE postpones Class 12 exams and cancels Class 10 exams; lakhs ignore COVID-19 concerns to take holy dip during Shahi Snan in Haridwar, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

For Class 10 students, results will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the allocated marks will be allowed to write an exam as and when conditions are conducive, the Education Ministry said.

By noon, between 8 and 10 lakh people took a bath in the Ganga, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, who was supervising the arrangements at Haridwar, said.

“I am under self-isolation and following the advice of doctors. [I am] carrying out all work virtually,” Mr. Adityanath said on Twitter. Mr. Yadav said he had self-isolated and was receiving treatment at home.

West Bengal Assrmbly Elections | State government to launch probe into Cooch Behar killings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met families of those killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of Assembly elections and asserted that her government will launch a probe to bring the culprits to book.

Mr. Javadekar made the remarks during a speech after a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the French Embassy.

CJI Bobde was speaking at the inauguration of the academic building of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Vivian Balakrishnan said he hoped India would “reassess” its stand on regional trading agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact that India withdrew from and that Delhi had “a crucial role” to play in the region at a time of increasing global instability.

Deputy Chief of the Russian mission Roman Babushkin welcomed the recent commitment by India and Pakistan to follow the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control and said these are “very important steps” for regional stability.

Doctors, nurses and medical students have marched and joined strikes to show their opposition to the military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government and put a halt to the progress Myanmar had made toward greater democratisation after five decades of military rule.

Coronavirus | EU to negotiate major vaccine contract extension with Pfizer

In a sign of confidence in a company that has been a mainstay of Europe’s vaccination drive so far, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through 2023.

Infosys expects FY22 revenue to grow 12-14% in constant currency.

One of Zimbabwe’s finest fast bowlers, Streak has been under investigation for a host of games between 2017 and 2018 when he served as a coach.