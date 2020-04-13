Top news of the day: Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30; retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March, and more

As the 21-day lockdown ends on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation tomorrow at 10 am. Will the lockdown be extended? Mr. Modi is likely to answer this on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu joined the list of states to extend the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 14 at 10 a.m., the Prime Minister’s Office said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on April 14 and the Prime Minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday evening announced an extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30. The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end at 6 a.m. on April 15. On Saturday last, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had said that the State Cabinet had decided to await the Centre’s decision on extending the lockdown.

Several Union Ministers and senior officers returned to their offices here on Monday. Most of the Ministers and officials have been following the government’s work-from-home protocols issued in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government is exploring raising a loan to pay the shortfall of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation amount to States as the latter have had to ramp up spending to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook parts of Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. It is the second quake to hit the national capital region in less than 24 hours but no report of any damage was received.

Retail inflation slowed to 5.91% in March over the previous month, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not hesitate to use any conventional or unconventional policy instruments to mitigate the adverse economic impact caused by COVID-19, its governor Shaktikanta Das said, according to the minutes of a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting that was released by the central bank on April 13.

Flagging the plight of over 5,000 Sikh pilgrims stranded since the lockdown that began three weeks ago at Gurdwara Hazoor Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, and Gurdwara Takht Shri Patna Sahib in Bihar, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make arrangements such as running special trains to bring them back home to Punjab.

Seeking to expeditiously expand COVID-19 testing facilities, the government has identified 14 Centres of Excellence such as PGIMER in Chandigarh, AIIMS, New Delhi, and NIMHANS in Bangalore to mentor all government and private medical colleges in their catchment areas to create state-of-art molecular virology setups.

China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travellers arriving from overseas and underscoring challenges Beijing faces in preventing a second wave of COVID-19.