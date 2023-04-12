April 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Modi surname remark | Patna court summons Rahul Gandhi on April 25

A court in the Bihar capital has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25 in a defamation suit filed over his purported remark on Modi surname. The defamation case in the MP/MLA court here was lodged by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The MP/MLA court of Special Judicial Magistrate Aadi Dev had passed an order on March 18 asking Gandhi to appear before it on April 12.

Nitish, Tejashwi hold ‘historic’ meeting with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; pledge to take Opposition unity forward

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav held a “historic” meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on April 12 and decided to bring together as many Opposition parties as possible to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Mr. Kharge said the Opposition will together protect the Constitution and democracy and will unitedly give a new direction to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Army jawans killed in firing inside Bathinda Military Station; police rule out ‘terrorist attack’

Four Army personnel (jawans) were killed in a firing incident inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station in the early hours of April 12, according to Indian Army, even as the police have ruled out a ‘terrorist attack’ angle in the incident. Bathinda’s Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Khuruna told journalists that according to an initial investigation, it appears to be a fratricidal incident. According to the latest statement released by the South Western Command of the Indian Army, “It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four Army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss-damage to property have been reported.”

Competition law amendment bill gets President’s assent

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the bill to amend the competition law and the changes seek to ensure regulatory certainty and foster a trust-based business environment. The bill to amend the Competition Act was cleared by Parliament on April 3, nearly eight months after its introduction in Lok Sabha, which gave its nod on March 29. The bill was also referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which tabled its report in Parliament on December 13 last year.

Supreme Court agrees to hear on April 28 plea challenging constitutional validity of provision of Maternity Benefit Act

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on April 28 a plea challenging the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 which states that a woman who legally adopts a child below the age of three months would be entitled to maternity leave. The petition submitted that the purported 12 weeks of maternity benefit to adoptive mothers is not only a “mere lip service but when juxtaposed with the maternity benefit of 26 weeks provided to biological mothers, fails to stand even the basic scrutiny of Part III of the Constitution which is wedded to the concept of non-arbitrariness.”

Supreme Court quashes NSA proceedings against SP leader in U.P., says it is ‘quite amazed’ with exercise of power

The Supreme Court has quashed the proceedings under the NSA against a Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh in a revenue dues matter, and pulled up the state for “non-application of mind” and “improper exercise” of jurisdiction. A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and A. Amanullah said the apex court is “quite amazed” with the exercise of power under the NSA in April last year against petitioner Yusuf Malik in respect of a dispute over revenue dues of a property in Moradabad. “Is this a case for NSA?,” the bench asked the state’s counsel while observing that this is why allegations of political vendetta crops up. “This is a case of non-application of mind and improper exercise of jurisdiction. We quash the proceedings under the NSA and direct that the petitioner be set at liberty,” the bench said on Monday, adding that he be released forthwith.

ED questions Lalu Prasad’s daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways scam

The ED on April 12 recorded the statement of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Ragini Yadav in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs in railways scam, sources said. Ragini Yadav deposed before the agency for questioning and her statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency had raided the premises of Ragini Yadav, her sisters Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai in March this year.

ADR analysis | Just one Chief Minister is not a crorepati

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent Chief Ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling ₹510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about ₹15 lakh, the ADR said.

PM Modi calls CM Gehlot a ‘friend’, thanks him for attending Vande Bharat launch event

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 thanked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for attending the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment despite going through a “political tussle” in the State Congress, Mr. Gehlot challenged the former’s claim. He said it was “unfortunate” that the PM had talked about the decisions taken by earlier Railway Ministers as being influenced by corruption and political considerations.

Uzbekistan invites India’s Election Commission to witness April 30 referendum

Uzbekistan has invited India’s Election Commission to witness a “historic” referendum it is holding on April 30 on a series of amendments to the country’s Constitution. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov said on April 12 that constitutions of 190 countries, including that of India, were studied to bring in holistic and comprehensive changes to the Constitution of the country. In an address at a seminar on constitutional reforms, Mr. Akhatov said his country has witnessed significant reforms in the last few years under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the changes to the Constitution has been part of the overall initiative.

Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter

Police body camera video released on April 11 showed the chaotic moments when police arrived at the scene of a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, as the shooter they couldn’t see from the street rained bullets down on them. The videos, taken from two wounded officers’ lapels, offer a rare perspective of police officers responding to a massacre that killed five and injured eight others on April 10. One, a rookie officer, was shot in the head within minutes of arriving at the scene, as his partner was grazed by a bullet and sought cover while still trying to take down the shooter.

No obstacles for United Nations to function in Afghanistan: Taliban

The Taliban’s chief spokesman said on April 12 that there are no obstacles for the UN to function in Afghanistan, after they barred Afghan women from working at the global body. Last week, the country’s Taliban rulers took a step further in the restrictive measures they have imposed on women and said that female Afghan staffers employed with the U.N. Mission can no longer report for work. The ban is being actively enforced by the country’s intelligence agency, which reports to the Taliban’s leadership in Kandahar.

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia after the North African country announced the appointment of a new Ambassador to Damascus, Syrian state media reported on April 12. Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria, after cutting off relations a decade ago. The move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to appoint a new Ambassador was immediately approved and reciprocated by the Syrian government, a joint statement from the two countries’ Foreign Ministries read, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Myanmar opposition outfit calls for action against military junta after air raid kills women and children

The international community should act against the military junta of Myanmar in the backdrop of the latest airstrike in the country’s Sagaing province that killed at least 60 civilians including women and children, Myanmar’s Opposition leaders have said. In a statement sent to The Hindu, the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) consisting of the opposition parties and ethnic groups opposed to the junta, said the military rulers of Myanmar are committing war crimes.

India’s retail inflation drops to 5.66% in March

For the first time in three months, India’s retail inflation slid below the 6% mark to 5.66% in March 2023, aided by base effects as the same month had recorded almost 7% price rise last year. The inflation figure in March is within the RBI’s comfort zone as it is below 6%. Food price inflation, which was 7.7% in March 2022 and 6% in February this year, eased to 4.8% last month, as per data from the National Statistical Office. On a month-on-month basis, however, inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched up by 0.23% while the Consumer Food Price Index was up 0.3%.

Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 batter rankings

He might be going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League but Suryakumar Yadav continued to top the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings released on April 12. Suryakumar is leading the chart with 906 rating points ahead of Pakistan duo of Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) and skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa’s Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745). Virat Kohli remained static at the 15th spot.