April 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

India rejects China’s objection to Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality. “We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India,” Mr. Bagchi said.

India facing ‘serious challenge’ of cross-border supply of illicit weapons using drones: Ambassador Kamboj at UNSC

Speaking at the U.N. Security Council’s open debate on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security: Risks Stemming from Violations of Agreements Regulating the Exports of Weapons and Military Equipments’, India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ruchira Kamboj also asserted that “certain states with dubious proliferation credentials” that collude with terrorists should be held accountable for their “misdeeds”.

Karnataka Assembly elections | BJP’s OBC face Eshwarappa announces retirement from electoral politics

There is speculation that the 74-year-old BJP veteran might have made the announcement to clear the path for his son K.E. Kanthesh who is an aspirant for the party ticket. Mr. Eshwarappa is the third BJP MLA to announce retirement from electoral politics.

Movement against corruption will continue: Sachin Pilot after ending fast

“We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government,” he said.

T.N. State Commission for Women asks government to take action against Kalakshetra

This recommendation was made by the SCW chairperson A.S. Kumari to the government, following her visit to the Kalakshetra campus where she held an enquiry with the students, who staged a days-long protest recently, with regard to the sexual harassment they said they had to face from some members of the faculty.

Kunal Kamra moves Bombay High Court against new IT Rules

A division bench of justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing senior advocate Navroz Seervai appearing for Mr. Kamra. He argued that the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 do not come within the reasonable restrictions. This is against the interest of the public and is neither reasonable, he had said. The court granted the Union IT Ministry a week to reply on why the rules should not be stayed by April 19, and the matter will be heard on April 21. The court has asked the Ministry to describe the factual background that necessitated the issuance of the amendments in its affidavit.

Supereme Court dismisses Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against RSS march

A single Bench of the High Court allowed the route marches in September 2022 and went on to impose a few restrictions in November. In February 2023, a Division Bench of the High Court removed the restrictions/conditions on the route marches. The State government filed a special leave petition against the September 22, 2022 order of the single judge.

India to put across concerns of Global South at G-20: Jaishankar

Addressing members of the Parliamentary Forum on Indian Affairs in Uganda, he said India’s G-20 presidency is different in the sense that no other chair has made an effort to consult all the countries from the Global South.

U.N. to review presence in Afghanistan following Taliban banning women from working with U.N. Mission

Last week, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers took a step further in restrictive measures they have imposed on women and said that Afghan women employed with the U.N. mission could no longer report for work. They did not further comment on the ban. The U.N. said it cannot accept the decision, calling it an unparalleled violation of women’s rights.

OPEC+ output cut may lead to higher oil prices, push up India’s import bill: International Energy Agency

Global oil markets were already set to tighten in the second half of 2023, with the potential for a substantial supply deficit to emerge, said Fatih Birol, head of the Paris-based energy watchdog.

Chennai, Kolkata could well be Pakistan’s preferred venues for their World Cup games

The World Cup will start tentatively on October 5, with 46 matches set to be played across 12 Indian cities.

IPL 2023: CSK vs RR | Rajasthan’s Jaiswal and Buttler face Chepauk ‘test’ against formidable Chennai

The England white-ball skipper and his young Indian partner have both scored a couple of half-centuries each and that too at healthy strike-rates — 180.95 for Buttler and 164.47 for Jaiswal.