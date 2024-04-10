April 10, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

SC declines Ramdev, Patanjali apology; expresses concern over FMCGs taking gullible consumers ‘up and down the garden path’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept a second round of apologies from self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, and its managing director Acharya Balkrishna in a contempt case, flagging concern about Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies playing with the health of the gullible public while government fails to crack the whip. “The victim is always the public. We are concerned with all those FMCG companies who are taking their consumers and clients up and down the garden path, showing them very rosy pictures about what their products can do for them. People who pay good money for these products finally end up suffering at the cost of their health… That is absolutely unacceptable,” Justice Hima Kohli observed.

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from cabinet, quits AAP

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on April 10 resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits were not given representation in the party. Addressing a press conference here, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including Social Welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “This party doesn’t respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. In such circumstances, all Dalits feel cheated. We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things, hence I am resigning from the post,” Mr. Anand said.

Inquiry launched into Kejriwal sending messages to AAP MLAs from jail: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 10 claimed that an inquiry has been launched into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail. After Mr. Kejriwal sent a message to AAP MLAs asking them to visit their constituencies and solve people’s problems, a “threat was issued” that his meetings with his lawyers and family members would be stopped, Mr. Singh claimed at a press conference without naming anyone.

Arvind Kejriwal moves SC | CJI agrees to consider Kejriwal’s plea for urgent listing, his lawyers hope for Monday hearing

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to “immediately look at” the email sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyers for an urgent hearing of his petition seeking quashing of his arrest in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Chief Minister’s lawyers said the petition would now “most likely” be listed for hearing on Monday (April 15). April 11 and April 12 are court holidays.

Not James Bond movie with sequels: HC deprecates repeated pleas for Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

The Delhi High Court on April 10 expressed its displeasure over repeated filing of petitions seeking the removal of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the post of the Chief Minister after his arrest. The court said once it has dealt with the issue and opined that it fell in the executive domain, there should not be any “repeat litigation” as it was not a James Bond movie that will have sequels.

Lok Sabha polls | Family politics, corruption and an anti-Tamil culture are DMK’s credentials: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, said that family politics, corruption and an anti-Tamil culture were the three major features of the ruling DMK party. The Dravidian party, he claimed, seemed to have a “copyright’’ to indulge in corruption in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a public meeting at the 16th century granite Fort complex in Vellore town in support of NDA candidates A.C. Shanmugam (Vellore), A. Ashwathaman (Tiruvannamalai), K. Balu (Arakkonam), Ganesh Kumar (Arani), Sowmiya Anbumani (Dharmapuri) and C. Narasimhan (Krishnagiri) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Modi said that these three features had formed the basis of the governance of the Dravidian party all these years. Such an attitude, he said has deprived educated youth in the State of the right opportunities for their upliftment.

SC stays trial in money laundering case against ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings before a special court in a money laundering case against ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, whose company donated the most to political parties through the controversial electoral bonds scheme. A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice on a plea by Mr. Martin challenging the March 16 order of a special PMLA court in Kerala’s Ernakulam dismissing his petition for keeping in abeyance the trial in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Congress accuses BJP of shamelessly peddling lies to implicate former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel after Supreme Court ruling on liquor scam

With the Supreme Court quashing an ED case against a former IAS officer and his son in the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, the Congress on April 8 said the BJP “shamelessly peddled” lies before the assembly polls to implicate former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel but the entire case was “politically motivated”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of ED, CBI and Income Tax department to hound all INDIA bloc politicians, and his use of the “washing machine” to purify the BJP’s politicians, has killed anti-corruption movements and initiatives across the country.

Samajwadi Party promises caste-based census, MSP guarantee, scrapping Agnipath in poll manifesto

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on April 10 unveiled the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising a caste-based census by 2025, a legal guarantee for MSP, and scrapping of the Agnipath scheme. The manifesto — ‘Janta Ka Maang Patra - Humara Adhikar’ — was released at the SP headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders.

Woman kills her children, surrenders to Bengaluru police

A mother of two killed her children and gave herself up to the police at Jalahalli in Bengaluru on April 10. Gangadevi, 28, called the police control room at around 1 a.m. on April 10 complaining of trouble in her house. A Hoysala vehicle rushed to her residence. The police team did not see any commotion. However, in a shocking turn of events, Gangadevi claimed to killing her children — Gowtham, 9, and his 7-year-old sister who was allegedly a victim of sexual abuse. Bodies of the two children were lying on the bed. Gangadevi claimed to smothering them to death with a pillow. Jalahalli police arrested Gangadevi.

BJP represents 103 Lok Sabha seats where forests rights is key issue, shows analysis

BJP MPs represent 103 of the 153 Lok Sabha seats in the country where the implementation of the Forest Rights Act 2006 is a major issue, according to a recent report. The Congress, which enacted the FRA, and the Biju Janata Dal represent 11 seats each, Shiv Sena 6, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and YSRCP 5 each, and the National Congress Party 4, the analysis by independent organisation Vasundhara found.

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court on April 9 ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues. Stating that the investigation will be monitored by the court, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

Aadheenam extortion case | Madras High Court denies bail to BJP Mayiladuthurai district president

The Madras High Court on April 10 refused to grant bail to BJP Mayiladuthurai district president K. Agoram, in a case booked against him and six others, for having allegedly attempted to extort money from Dharmapuram Aadheenam Sri La Sri Masilamani Swamy by claiming to be in possession of obscene videos and audio clips related to the Mutt. Justice T.V. Thamilselvi dismissed his bail petition after a law officer informed the court that the petitioner was an accused person in more than 40 cases and that a history-sheet had been opened against him. The judge was convinced that the petitioner could tamper with evidence if he was enlarged on bail, and took note of the fact that some of the co-accused persons were still absconding.

Car carrying Maharashtra Congress chief Patole hit by truck, Congress alleges plot on his life

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole had a narrow escape after a truck rammed into his car in the State’s Bhandara district late on Tuesday, following which the Congress alleged that it was a deliberate attempt on Mr. Patole’s life. The accident occurred near Kardha village when Mr. Patole was returning from a poll campaign and no one was injured. In a video statement, the State Congress chief claimed that a truck had deliberately tried to hit his car. However, in another statement later, he said there was no cause for worry as the truck had brushed the side of his car.

‘Yes, I am above everybody’: Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel, while opposing case filed by Echo Recording at Madras High Court

“Yes, I am above everybody,” retorted acclaimed music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, while opposing an appeal filed by Echo Recording Company Private Limited before the Madras High Court, against a single judge’s 2019 order recognising his ‘special, moral right’ over 4,500 songs composed by him for more than 1,000 movies between the 1970s and 1990s. When the appeal was listed before Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, senior counsel Vijay Narayan, representing the appellant, said, the single judge had erred in interpreting the provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957. He said, the judge had permitted the composer to exploit his songs, though such a right had not been contemplated under Section 57.

Israel’s ‘immediate priority’ is to bring hostages back, say diplomats

As domestic and international pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal with Hamas for truce in return for the release of hostages, a senior diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) here said Israel’s immediate priority now is to bring the hostages back home. “At this point we are not looking at any winning formula. We want hostages back. That’s what our urgent priority is,” said the diplomat who requested anonymity to discuss the crisis freely.

Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to war in Gaza is a ‘mistake’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war in Gaza is a “mistake,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview published on April 9, offering further criticism of Israel’s handling of the conflict. “I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Mr. Biden said in comments to Univision, a U.S. Spanish-language TV network. He has also previously called Israel’s bombing in Gaza “indiscriminate” and its military actions “over the top.”

China’s Xi meets former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing on pro-unification visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing on April 10 in a bid to promote unification between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949. Mr. Ma left office almost two decades ago and was largely excluded from the opposition Nationalist Party’s failed campaign to retake the presidency in January, a concession to the electorate’s strong opposition to political unification with China and politicians seen as willing to compromise Taiwan’s security.

Sensex settles above 75,000-mark for first time, Nifty closes at record high

Benchmark Sensex climbed 354 points to close above the record 75,000 mark for the first time while broader Nifty scaled a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday on gains in FMCG, energy and metal shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 354.45 points or 0.47% to settle at an all-time high of 75,038.15. During the day, the index spurted 421.44 points or 0.56% to hit a high of 75,105.14. Broader Nifty of the NSE advanced by 111.05 points or 0.49% to close at a record peak of 22,753.80. During the day, it jumped 132.95 points or 0.58 per cent to reach a lifetime intra-day peak of 22,775.70.

The IPL ‘fan wars’: Why is Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya getting booed at every venue? | In Focus podcast

The 17th edition of the IPL is seeing a rather unusual controversy — Indian fans have been booing, and in some cases, abusing, a star player of the national team wherever he’s gone to play. At the receiving end is Hardik Pandya, the erstwhile captain of Gujarat Titans, who has moved to Mumbai Indians. Franchises chop and change their teams and captains all the time – it is part and parcel of club sport. And yet, Pandya has faced really hostile crowds at every venue he’s played so far, to the extent that there were speculative media reports on some special security arrangements at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. What explains this hostility? Is this a phenomenon of what some commentators have described as “fan wars”?

