Top news of the day: At least four killed as security personnel open fire at two polling booths in West Bengal; Farmers block Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana, and more

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BSF report says more than 15 rounds fired by police and CISF at Sitalguchi

The Trinamool Congress said that all those killed were party supporters.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi accuses Mamata of inciting people; Mamata blames Amit Shah for Cooch Behar deaths

“Central forces have opened fire and killed four persons. From the very first day I have been saying that central forces are not my enemy, but they are conspiring under the instructions of Home Minister. They fired at voters who were standing in queue to cast their vote,” Ms. Banerjee said at a rally at Bongaon in north 24 Parganas district.

However, there were no reports of protests on the stretch of the road passing through Gurugram. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha claimed that a few farmer activists were detained at Rewasan in Nuh district during the protests.

“The incident took place in the Barhpura police station area after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it. There were 40 to 50 people travelling by the truck,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad told PTI, adding that the accident took place in a ravine area.

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, also spoke about the importance of communities practising cough etiquette, hand hygiene and social-distancing in the fight against the disease.

The latest FONOP underlines both countries have "huge differences" when it comes to what a “rules-based order” means for the region, says Manoj Joshi, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation.

Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami centre, said in a statement the undersea earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. Still, he urged people to stay away from slopes of soil or rocks that have the potential for landslides.

The chaotic scenes have stirred memories of decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict, known as “The Troubles.” A 1998 peace deal ended large-scale violence but did not resolve Northern Ireland’s deep-rooted tensions.

With this, India now has such pacts with 28 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the U.K. and the U.S.

The International Monetary Fund Deputy Chief Economist, Petya Koeva Brooks, also made a strong case for an additional economic stimulus to address the impact of the pandemic on the country’s economy.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Morgan-led Kolkata opens campaign against Hyderabad

One of the best in business in the white-ball format, Morgan took charge of an ordinary-looking KKR under Dinesh Karthik midway into the last season held in the UAE.