Top news of the day: Phase 2 turnout crosses 80% in Bengal, 70% in Assam; COVID-19 vaccination centres to be open on all days in April, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

West Bengal Assembly Elections phase 2 | Turnout touches 80.43% at 5 p.m.

All eyes were on Nandigram where Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce prestige battle with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP in the second of the eight-phase elections.

Assam Assembly Elections phase 2 | Turnout reaches 73.03% at 5 p.m.

The fate of five Ministers, the Deputy Speaker and a few significant Opposition faces will be decided as 39 seats went to the polls in the second phase.

The Centre has directed all States and UTs to make necessary arrangements to provide vaccination at the centres on all days, including gazetted holidays, during April.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Election Commission bars DMK’s A. Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission has also delisted Mr. Raja’s name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK. Mr. Raja’s interim reply to the notice issued by the Commission “was not found satisfactory”, it said.

Five days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Narendra Modi government announced the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Rajinikanth for his contributions as an actor, a producer and screenwriter.

“I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers,” Mr. Kovind was quoted by the official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four police stations bordering Assam were declared “disturbed” areas under the AFSPA.

This is the first time that the Centre has scrapped the notified interest rates on small savings schemes after switching to a quarterly interest rate setting system in April 2016.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister says normalisation of ties is impossible until India is ready to reconsider the abrogation of Article 370.

President Biden did not issue a fresh proclamation for the ban on H-1B visas to continue after March 31.

The seven include media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid Jimmy Lai, as well as 82-year-old Martin Lee, a veteran of the city’s democracy movement. Mr. Lai had already been held without bail on other charges related to his pro-democracy activities.

Power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21, compared with the previous year, an analysis of daily load despatch data from the national grid operator POSOCO showed, mainly due to the imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in electricity production for six straight months ending in August.

Sydney’s Stadium Australia will host the 2023 women’s World Cup final, with Eden Park in Auckland staging the first match of a tournament organisers hope will drive gender parity in football.