Top news of the day: Phase 2 turnout crosses 80% in Bengal, 70% in Assam; COVID-19 vaccination centres to be open on all days in April, and more

West Bengal Assembly Elections phase 2 | Turnout touches 80.43% at 5 p.m.
All eyes were on Nandigram where Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce prestige battle with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP in the second of the eight-phase elections.
Assam Assembly Elections phase 2 | Turnout reaches 73.03% at 5 p.m.
The fate of five Ministers, the Deputy Speaker and a few significant Opposition faces will be decided as 39 seats went to the polls in the second phase.
Coronavirus | COVID Vaccination Centres to be open on all days in April, says Centre
The Centre has directed all States and UTs to make necessary arrangements to provide vaccination at the centres on all days, including gazetted holidays, during April.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Election Commission bars DMK’s A. Raja from campaigning for 48 hours
The Election Commission has also delisted Mr. Raja’s name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK. Mr. Raja’s interim reply to the notice issued by the Commission “was not found satisfactory”, it said.
Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dada Saheb Phalke award
Five days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Narendra Modi government announced the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Rajinikanth for his contributions as an actor, a producer and screenwriter.
Recovering well after bypass surgery, says President Ram Nath Kovind
“I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers,” Mr. Kovind was quoted by the official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four police stations bordering Assam were declared “disturbed” areas under the AFSPA.
Government withdraws order on rate cut on small savings schemes
This is the first time that the Centre has scrapped the notified interest rates on small savings schemes after switching to a quarterly interest rate setting system in April 2016.
Pakistan defers decision to import sugar, cotton from India
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister says normalisation of ties is impossible until India is ready to reconsider the abrogation of Article 370.
Indian IT professionals to benefit as Biden lets Trump era H-1B visa bans expire
President Biden did not issue a fresh proclamation for the ban on H-1B visas to continue after March 31.
7 convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests
The seven include media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid Jimmy Lai, as well as 82-year-old Martin Lee, a veteran of the city’s democracy movement. Mr. Lai had already been held without bail on other charges related to his pro-democracy activities.
India’s annual electricity usage falls for the first time in 35 years
Power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21, compared with the previous year, an analysis of daily load despatch data from the national grid operator POSOCO showed, mainly due to the imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in electricity production for six straight months ending in August.
Auckland to host 2023 women’s World Cup opener, final in Sydney
Sydney’s Stadium Australia will host the 2023 women’s World Cup final, with Eden Park in Auckland staging the first match of a tournament organisers hope will drive gender parity in football.