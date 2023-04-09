April 09, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

IIT Bombay student’s death | Mumbai Police arrest Darshan Solanki’s batchmate

The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team has arrested a batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide, an official said on April 9. The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said. In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that “Arman has killed me”, the official said.

Sachin Pilot seeks action from Ashok Gehlot on ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on April 9 opened a new front against CM Ashok Gehlot, announcing a day-long fast to seek action from his government over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state. The development again brings into open the power tussle in the Congress between the Pilot and the Gehlot factions in the state, putting pressure on the central leadership to resolve it before the year-end polls.

India’s tiger population in 2022 was 3,167, reveals latest census data

India’s tiger population rose by 200 in the past four years to reach 3,167 in 2022, the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9 revealed. According to the data, the tiger population was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022. At the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, the Prime Minister also launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ (IBCA) and released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

PM Modi interacts with ‘Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman, Bellie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple who were featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on April 9. Bomman and Bellie, as well as other mahouts and cavadis at the camp had a brief interaction with the Prime Minister, who fed sugarcane to the captive elephants at the camp. Bomman and Bellie introduced the Prime Minister to the two elephant calves that they raised, Raghu and Bommie.

Two earthquakes of magniture 5.3 and 4.1 hit Nicobar Island

A second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on April 9, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands,” tweeted NCS.

Security stepped up in Punjab’s Bhatinda amid Amritpal Singh’s rumoured call for Baisakhi congregation

Security arrangements in Bathinda have been stepped up ahead of Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab, following an unverified video of Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh urging followers to spread the word for the big congregation to discuss issues before the Sikh community.

Pakistanis reeling under skyrocketing inflation as cash-strapped government struggles to stabilise economy

Cash-strapped Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet. Their woes increased manyfold after last year’s catastrophic floods that killed more than 1,700 people and caused massive economic losses.

After tense night, thousands pray at Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Dawn Ramadan prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ended peacefully on April 9 after days of heightened tension at the flashpoint Jerusalem site, as a mass Passover benediction at the adjacent Western Wall began. Small groups of Jewish visitors under heavy police guard walked through the mosque compound, known in Judaism as Temple Mount, as thousands of worshippers gathered for the Passover’s special “Priestly Blessing” at the Western Wall below.

China simulated strikes against ‘key targets on Taiwan’, says state media

China’s military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in a second day of drills around the island on April 9, with the island’s defence ministry reporting multiple air force sorties and that it was monitoring China’s missile forces. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.

Sri Lanka’s President assures justice for Easter Sunday victims

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on April 9 assured justice for all the victims of the 2019 Easter bombings in which 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed, saying legal proceedings are being processed independently and impartially, without any influence. President Wickremesinghe also pledged his unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of the country, by preventing any recurrence of heinous acts.

India’s Russian oil imports now double of Iraq

India’s imports of crude oil from Russia touched a new high of 1.64 million barrels per day in March and is now double of the purchases from Iraq — the nation’s traditional top oil supplier. But the purchases appear to have plateaued as growth has slowed. Russia continued to be the single largest supplier of crude oil, which is converted into petrol and diesel at refineries, for a sixth straight month by supplying more than one-third of all oil India imported, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG | Bangalore focuses on spin play and death overs bowling ahead of Lucknow clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL in Bengaluru on April 10. RCB come into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be eager to return to winning ways at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.