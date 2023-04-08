April 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to cut down the travel time between the state capital here and the western industrial city by more than one hour. At a function at the MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, the PM flagged off the inaugural special of the train, loaded with modern features and passenger amenities. He interacted with school students in the train. He also inaugurated the ₹1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. Earlier in the day, Modi also launched the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and the temple town of Tirupati.

ED arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case linked to IPL betting

The ED has arrested suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money laundering case linked to an under probe IPL ‘betting racket’, officials said on April 8. Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis and using private messages, purportedly hers, to extort money from her.

ICICI Bank loan fraud | CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Venugopal Dhoot

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in a ₹3,250 crore loan fraud case, officials said on April 8. The agency has filed the charge sheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, among others, they said. The CBI has named nine entities, including companies and individuals, according to the officials.

Rajaji’s great-grandson C.R. Kesavan joins BJP; says not a dynast

C.R. Kesavan, former Congress spokesperson and great-grandson of India’s last Governor-General C. Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP on April 8, in the presence of Union Minister V.K. Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh. The joining is seen as being part of the BJP’s push for traction in the southern States, where, apart from Karnataka, the party is yet to gain significant support. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kesavan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said that while he was identified with his lineage, he was not “a vanshawaadi or parivarvadi (dynast)”.

BJP plans to air 100th Mann Ki Baat in U.P. madrassas, dargahs

In an attempt towards Muslim outreach, the Minority Morcha of the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit plans to organise a mass broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th Mann Ki Baat speech at more than 100 locations associated with the Muslim community in the State, including madrassas and dargahs. “We are planning to make the 100th Mann Ki Baat a historic event. We are targeting 100 places symbolically related to the Muslim community including 50-60 madrassas, 30-35 dargahs and mazlis where maulanas (religious scholars) and people from the community can gather and listen to the PM’s talk,” the Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali said.

President Murmu takes sortie in SU-30MKI at Tezpur

President and Supreme Commander of the armed forces Droupadi Murmu took a sortie in an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on April 8. She is the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie. The President flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley with a view of Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Nepalese, Chinese officials discuss bilateral cooperation

Officials from Nepal and China have held a high-level meeting to discuss existing bilateral ties and cooperation and deliberated on the ways to further expand and consolidate cooperation in various areas such as trade promotion, investment and connectivity. The 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministries of Nepal and China was held in Beijing on April 7. The two sides discussed existing bilateral ties and cooperation and deliberated on the ways to further expand and consolidate partnership in various areas such as economic cooperation, trade promotion, investment, tourism and connectivity among others.

China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out Saturday at the World Health Organisation (WHO) after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier. The WHO comments were “offensive and disrespectful,” said the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shen Hongbing. He accused the WHO of “attempting to smear China” and said it should avoid helping others “politicise COVID-19”.

China announces ‘combat readiness patrols’ around Taiwan

The Chinese military announced exercises around Taiwan on April 8 in a new act of retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. The People’s Liberation Army said the three-day “combat readiness patrols” were a warning to Taiwanese who want to make the island’s de facto independence permanent. It gave no indication whether they might include a repeat of previous exercises that included firing missiles into the sea, which disrupted shipping and airline flights.

U.S. deploys guided-missile submarine amid tensions with Iran

The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said on April 8, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions. The U.S., the U.K. and Israel have accused Iran of targeting oil tankers and commercial ships in recent years, allegations denied by Tehran. The U.S. Navy has also reported a series of tense encounters at sea with Iranian forces that it said were being recklessly aggressive.

Indian boxing squad for World Championships

Six-time Asian championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), double Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Asian silver medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg) are some leading names who have made the Indian squad for the World boxing championships to be held in Tashkent from April 30 to May 14. Even as the selection of Shiva and Hussamuddin was along expected lines, the return of Deepak, who pipped World Championships silver medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Amit Panghal through the three-week-long evaluation process, came as a surprise.