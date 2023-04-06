April 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

Centre recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India for FCRA violations

The Union Home Ministry on April 6 recommended an investigation by the CBI into the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) provisions by Oxfam India, one of the largest NGOs working on food, shelter and education of vulnerable groups. The FCRA registration of Oxfam India that enabled it to receive foreign funds was not renewed by the ministry in 2021. A senior government official said that the NGO was registered under FCRA for undertaking “Social” activities and its registration was valid till December 31, 2021.

Congress veteran A.K. Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Anil Antony, former head of the Kerala Congress digital media cell and son of former defence minister A.K. Antony, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi. He had quit the Congress after criticising the party’s stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had termed BBC as “a state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices” against India, after which, he said, he had received threats as well.

Parliament adjourned sine die; Mallikarjun Kharge leads Opposition’s Tiranga march

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die amid loud protests while the Rajya Sabha got off to a stormy start, adjourning soon after it resumed due to protests and slogans demanding a JPC probe into Adani group-related matters. The Upper House was adjourned sine die post-lunch, after a point of order was raised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the House. The Chairman noted that the productivity of the House was only 6.4% in the second leg of the Budget session. He also extended the suspension of INC MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil till the Privileges Committee submits its report on the matter. The Opposition took out a ‘Tiranga march’ to Vijay Chowk after the Lower House was adjourned as per schedule. Leaders of the Opposition attacked the Centre in a joint press conference held after the march and said the second half of the session was washed out due to the government’s stubborn attitude.

Tweet on ‘attacks’ on Hindi migrants in Tamil Nadu | Supreme Court orders Prashant Umrao to tender apology

The Supreme Court on April 6 told Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao to tender an apology for his social media post about an “attack” on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu while modifying a pre-arrest bail condition imposed by the Madras High Court to appear before the Tamil Nadu Police for 15 days for questioning in connection with the case. “The condition requiring the petitioner (Umrao) to report to the police station between 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. for 15 days is modified. He shall appear on Monday 10 a.m. and thereafter as and when required by the investigating officer,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai directed.

BJP government tough on corruption, nepotism; social justice is an article of faith, PM tells partymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said that the BJP was a party committed to and capable of taking “tough steps” to rid the country of corruption and nepotism, with social justice being not just a political slogan for the party but an article of faith. At the same time, he warned against complacency among party workers with regard to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. He was addressing the 44th foundation day of the BJP by video conference, with his speech being screened at 10 lakh points across the country for access by party leaders and workers.

Hindu temple vandalised in Windsor, Canada; police launches investigation

A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada’s Ontario, Windsor police said in a statement. The Windsor Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism as a “hate-motivated incident” and two suspects are wanted in the incident. According to the statement, police personnel were sent to the Hindu temple on April 5 after a report of hate-motivated vandalism. “On April 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism. Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building,” Windsor Police said in the statement.

Pakistani soldier, eight terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

“A Pakistani soldier was killed and eight terrorists were eliminated during an overnight raid at a militant hideout in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” the military has said. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on April 5, an intense exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and terrorists during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shinwarsak area of South Waziristan district, which also left one soldier dead, the Dawn newspaper reported on April 6.

Iran, Saudi Ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

The foreign ministers of Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on April 6, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal. Tehran and Riyadh announced an agreement last month to restore relations that had been severed seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions. The shock rapprochement between mainly-Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and Shiite-majority Iran, strongly at odds with Western governments over its nuclear activities, has the potential to reshape relations across a region characterised by turbulence for decades.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), based on the macroeconomic situation and its outlook, decided unanimously on Thursday to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with readiness to act, should the situation so warrant. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate will remain unchanged at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate at 6.75%. The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.

IPL 2023 | Buttler gets stitches on his left hand’s little finger, could miss next match vs DC

Rajasthan Royals’ batting mainstay Jos Buttler has got multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand during the team’s IPLgame against Punjab Kings and could miss his team’s next game against Delhi Capitals on April 8. Royals lost the game by five runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted as an opener as Mr. Buttler, who injured his little finger while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan, was getting stitches on his finger.