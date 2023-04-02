April 02, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Criminal defamation case | Rahul Gandhi to move appeal in Surat Session Court for a stay on conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will be moving an appeal in Surat’s Session Court on April 3 to stay his conviction in a defamation case. Mr. Gandhi is likely to present in court along with senior leaders like K.C. Venugopal but the plan is still being finalized, a source told The Hindu on April 2. Though the party is yet to officially announce it, party sources said Rajya Sabha member and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Abhishek Singhvi has supervised and advised the process of filing the appeal. However, the appeal will be moved by noted criminal lawyer and Senior Advocate R S Cheema in Surat.

ISRO successfully conducts landing experiment of the Reusable Launch Vehicle

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on April 2 successfully carried out the landing experiment of the Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstration (RLV-TD) programme at the Aeronautical Test Range in Challakere, Chitradurga. An Indian Air Forces Chinook helicopter was used to drop the RLV-TD from a 4.5 km altitude and ISRO executed the landing experiment of the RLV-TD as planned.

Doors of BJP shut for Nitish Kumar forever: reiterates Amit Shah in Nawada

Addressing a public meeting at Nawada in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 2 reiterated that the doors of the BJP have been shut forever for Nitish Kumar and also asserted that Mr Kumar would never be able to nurse his dream of becoming the Prime Minister as there was “no vacancy” for the post. Mr Shah was also to address a public meeting in Sasaram on the day but had to cancel as communal tension had flared up there and section 144 was imposed. The district administration and the state government, though, had denied that section 144 was imposed in Sasaram but a police official was caught on camera on Saturday making announcement on mic that section 144 has been imposed in the area by the order of district magistrate.

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J&K; CBI may be part of probe

The ongoing crackdown on Khalistan supporters has brought to light a questionable delay in revoking arms licences granted to the armed guards of radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. It appeared that the fugitive preacher’s two personal security officers who are retired from the Army — Varinder Singh of the 19th Sikh Regiment and Talwinder Singh of the 23rd Armoured Punjab Regiment — had their arms licences either renewed or freshly issued from districts in the neighbouring Union Territory.

Parliamentary panel asks CAT to dispose of cases pending for over 10 years on priority basis

Citing 1,350 cases pending disposal for more than 10 years, a Parliamentary committee has asked the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to decide them on a priority basis, specifically the ones related to pensions and senior citizens. The tribunal adjudicates service matters of Central Government employees. As many as 80,545 cases are pending in different Benches of the tribunal as on December 31, 2022. Of these, 16,661 cases are pending for zero to one year, 46,534 for one to five years, 16,000 for five to 10 years and 1,350 for more than 10 years, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said in its report.

Khalistani outfit threatens Assam CM

A Khalistani outfit has advised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to “stay out of the fight between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian government”, or face dire consequences. A person claiming to be Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the separatist Sikh for Justice (SFJ), called up some journalists in Assam on April 2, to issue a warning to Mr. Sarma. “Pro-Khalistan supporters imprisoned in Assam are being tortured. Listen very carefully, Chief Minister Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime. So, do not fall prey to this conflict,” the person said.

Nepal seeks to sign 25-year electricity deal with India during PM Prachanda’s visit, says report

Nepal is keen to sign a 25-year agreement with India on selling its surplus power to the neighbouring country during Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s expected visit to New Delhi. Though the official date of Mr. Prachanda’s visit to India is yet to be announced, the Kathmandu Post newspaper, quoting Nepali officials, reported on April 2 that the Prime Minister is likely to travel to New Delhi after the second week of April.

Japan protests China’s detention of citizen, maritime action

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi protested in a meeting on April 2 with his Chinese counterpart the detention of a Japanese national in Beijing and raised “strong concern” about China’s escalating military activity near Taiwan and around Japan. Mr. Hayashi is making a two-day visit in China, becoming Japan’s first diplomat to make the trip in more than three years as frictions grow between the countries. He was also due to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top diplomat Wang Yi.

Israeli strikes in Syria’s Homs province wound five soldiers

Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in Syria’s Homs province early on April 2, wounding five soldiers, Syrian state media reported. It marked the ninth time Israel has struck targets in Syria since the beginning of the year, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor. State news agency SANA, citing military sources, said the strikes had targeted sites in the city of Homs and surrounding countryside. Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them, it said.

IPL Ticket Advisory: No CAA/NRC protest banners allowed during matches

The spectators coming to watch IPL matches in four cities including Delhi, Mohali, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, will not be allowed to carry protest banners related to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), according to a specific advisory. ‘Paytm Insider’, which is the ticketing partner of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, has listed a few ‘prohibited items’ and one of them is banners related to CAA/NRC Protest.