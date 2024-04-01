April 01, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Katchatheevu island | Opposition cites 2015 RTI reply by MEA, jabs Govt over ‘change in stance’

Hitting back at the Centre over the Katchatheevu island issue, opposition leaders on April 1 cited a 2015 RTI reply, which stated that the agreements in 1974 and 1976 did not involve either acquiring or ceding of territory belonging to India, and asked whether the “change” in Modi government’s stance was for “election politics”. The opposition’s response came after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on April 1 claimed that Prime Ministers from the Congress displayed indifference about Katchatheevu island and gave away Indian fishermen’s rights despite legal views to the contrary. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the DMK over the Katchatheevu issue, alleging the ruling party of Tamil Nadu did nothing to safeguard the State’s interests. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin questioned the BJP’s sudden concern for the Tamil fishermen “after sleeping for ten years”.

Extreme heat likely in April-June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the India Meteorological Department said on April 1 as the country prepares for seven-phase general elections from April 19. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India.

Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in Delhi Excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till April 15 on April 1. He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in a Delhi court in a jam-packed courtroom after his ED custodial remand ended in the Excise policy-linked money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on the day asked the ED to submit its note to the special judge dealing with the case, on the issue of the CM passing orders while in custody.

No coercive action against Congress over tax demand notices in view of Lok Sabha polls: I-T Dept to Supreme Court

Amidst allegations of ‘tax terrorism’, the Income Tax department in the Supreme Court on April 1 stated its resolve to not take any ‘coercive steps’ against the Indian National Congress on tax demands to the tune of approximately ₹3,500 crore raised in March in view of the General Elections. At the very outset of the hearing before a Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that “since election is going on, we do not want any problem to arise for any political party… We will not take any coercive steps till the case is heard again on July 24, 2024”.

BJP urges the ECI to take action against Rahul Gandhi over his ‘match fixing’ comment

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Opposition INDIA bloc rally accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “match fixing” the 2024 Lok Sabha through the use of enforcement agencies against Opposition leaders, the BJP urged the Election Commission of India to take the “strictest action”. A BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh lodged the complaint against Mr. Gandhi with the ECI.

India’s own security interests involved in Pannun probe: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S, Jaishankar on April 1 asserted that India’s national security interests are involved in its investigation into the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot aimed at Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. “It is something we are investigating as we believe our own national security interests are involved in that investigation,” he told reporters, replying to a question about US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti’s statement that the involvement of a government official in an assassination bid on the citizen of another country is an “unacceptable red line”.

Supreme Court refuses Haryana government plea against judicial probe into farmer’s death during protests

The Supreme Court on April 1 declined to intervene with a Punjab and Haryana High Court order constituting a special committee chaired by a retired judge, Justice Jaishree Thakur, to investigate the death of a 22-year-old man during farmers’ agitation at the Punjab-Haryana border. Appearing before a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Haryana government, said the constitution of the committee headed by a retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge was “demoralising” for the State police.

Supreme Court notice to Kashi Vishwanath Temple trustees on plea of Gyanvapi committee

The Supreme Court on April 1 refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque and sought response of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple trustees on the plea of the mosque management committee. The top court also ordered maintaining of status quo on offering of namaz by Muslims in the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi. The court was hearing a fresh plea of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court’s order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also sought response of priest Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas by April 30 on the plea of the mosque committee.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws from Supreme Court his plea against Jharkhand High Court order

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on April 1 withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging a Jharkhand High Court order that refused to grant him permission to attend the Budget session of the Assembly. Mr. Soren had sought permission from the Jharkhand High Court to attend the Budget session that started on February 23 and came to an end on March 2. On February 28, the High Court had dismissed his plea.

Storm, lightning kill four in Assam

Four people died after a storm accompanied by heavy rainfall struck parts of Assam on April 1. A statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said lightning killed one person each in the West Karbi Anglong and Udalguri districts, while a 30-year-old woman died due to a storm in the Cachar district.

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Cong’s Supriya Shrinate get EC rap for derogatory comments against women

The Election Commission on April 1 censured BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress’ Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against the dignity of women. Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from April 1 onwards. A copy of the warning notices or censures is also being marked to their respective party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of model code guidelines.

ED attaches ₹433-crore assets in money laundering case linked to Bitconnect Coin

The ED has provisionally attached movable properties in the form of cryptocurrencies, gold and cash worth about ₹433 crore in connection with a money laundering case against accused Divyesh Darji and others. The ED probe is based on the FIRs registered by the Surat police in Gujarat under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Gujarat Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, and the Prize Cheat Money Circulation Scheme Banning Act. Among those named as accused are Mr. Darji, Satish Kumbhani, and Shailesh Bhatt.

China releases fourth list of 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

China has released a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh amid Beijing’s stepped-up assertions in recent weeks to re-emphasise its claim over the Indian State. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released the fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing claims as part of south Tibet, state-run Global Times reported on March 31.

Toshakhana corruption case | Pakistan court suspends 14-year jail term of Imran Khan and his wife

A Pakistani High Court on April 1 suspended the 14-year sentence given to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case. The two were sentenced in the case by an Islamabad accountability court on January 31, days before the general elections.

Palestinians say Israeli troops have withdrawn from Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital after 2-week raid

Palestinian residents say the Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s main hospital after a two-week raid, leaving behind a vast swath of destruction. Hundreds of people returned to al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area after the withdrawal on April 1, where they found bodies inside and outside of the facility. The military has described the raid as one of the most successful operations of the nearly six-month war, saying it killed scores of Hamas and other militants, as well as seizing valuable intelligence.

Gross GST revenues hit their second-highest level of ₹1,78,484 crore in March

India’ gross Goods and Services Tax revenues hit their second highest level of ₹1,78,484 crore in March, even as the growth rate in tax collections slowed to 11.5% from 12.5% in February. This lifted the total tally from the indirect tax for 2023-24 to a little over ₹20.18 lakh crore, reflecting an 11.64% growth from the previous year‘s kitty. Net GST revenues, after accounting for refunds, grew at a faster pace of 18.4% in March to touch ₹1.65 lakh crore, compared with February when they had grown 13.6% to ₹1.51 lakh crore. For the full financial year, net GST revenues were ₹18.01 lakh crore, marking a 13.4% year-on-year growth.

Stock markets start new fiscal on a high; Sensex, Nifty scale new lifetime highs

Stock markets started the new fiscal on a high with benchmark Sensex and Nifty scaling fresh record high levels in intra-day trade before settling in the green on April 1, backed by firm trends in Asian markets and foreign fund inflows. Extending its winning momentum to the third day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 363.20 points or 0.49% to settle at 74,014.55. During the day, it zoomed 603.27 points or 0.81% to hit its record intra-day high of 74,254.62. The NSE Nifty climbed 135.10 points or 0.61% to 22,462. During the day, it jumped 203.05 points or 0.90% to hit the all-time peak of 22,529.95.

No new change in income tax regime from April 1: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry said there is no change in the new income tax regime for individuals for the current fiscal year and individual taxpayers can opt out of the regime at the time of filing their income tax return. Clarifying on social media posts claiming certain changes in the new tax regime effective April 1, the Ministry said, “There is no new change which is coming in from 01.04.2024.”

KKR’s home match against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 set to be rescheduled due to Ram Navami

Kolkata Knight Riders’ home IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 is set to be rescheduled after the local police expressed its inability to provide adequate security due to Ram Navami celebrations on that day, the Cricket Association of Bengal has informed the BCCI. West Bengal is also set to vote on April 19 in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections. The voting in Kolkata will take place on June 1.

