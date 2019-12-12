Top news of the day: Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protesters defy curfew in Assam, Supreme Court dismisses Ayodhya review pleas, and more

People defied curfew in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city. Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew late on December 11 while the Army was called in at four places. Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on December 11 as the two northeastern States plunged into chaos over the bill. | Understanding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

A trident is seen in Guwahati on December 12, 2019 on a car that was burnt the previous day during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. | Photo Credit: AP

Abdul Momin was one of the first foreign leaders to respond after Home Minister Amit Shah referred to ‘atrocities’ against Hindu women in Bangladesh during 2000 to 2003, while introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

“... We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same... ‘’, says five-judge Bench, led by CJI Sharad A. Bobde.

Appearing before the Constitution Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, appearing for economist Prem Shankar Jha,, said there was a “direct conflict” of opinion between two judgments, one of 1959 and the other of 1970, about the nature and extent of Article 370.

The Supreme Court has formed an inquiry commission led by former apex court judge V.S. Sirpurkar to probe the circumstances of the deaths of four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad in December. The apex court has, meanwhile, stayed the proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission into the incident.

Report finds 1.98 lakh beneficiaries have an average annual consumption of more than 12 cylinders.

Amid tight security, 61.19% of 56,18,267 voters exercised their franchise in the 17 seats across eight districts, officials said. Police said the polling, which began at 7 a.m., passed off peacefully. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 p.m., voting in 12 other constituencies ended at 3 p.m., Election Commission officials said.

A three-judge bench will hear the plea filed by convict Akshay Kumar Singh, whose lawyer has questioned in the review petition the capital punishment at a time life is getting “short” due to rising pollution.

At present six Ministers will handle all portfolios and Cabinet expansion will take place after the session.

Addressing a rally on Thursday in Beed district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde, Ms. Pankaja Munde said the BJP was free to decide on her continuance in the party.

The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. On whether the India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from December 15-17 given the protests against the Citizenship Bill, he said there was no update to share.

Mr. Johnson looks on course to win the election though the race has tightened markedly and he can no longer be sure of a majority, according to opinion polls published on the eve of the vote.

The previous high was in July 2016, when the consumer price index-based inflation stood at 6.07%. Retail inflation was 4.62% in October, and 2.33% in November 2018.

The cricketer is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have become a brand ambassador.

The team behind the Tobacco Monitor App have released a statement saying that a complaint has been received aabout various COTPA violations by the crew members of Thalapathy 64 starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathy and Malavika Mohanan and directed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

A digitally-remastered version of the 1995 superhit has been re-released across the city, as part of Rajinikanth’s birthday celebrations. | Paal payasam to vatha kuzhambu: Here are Rajinikanth’s all-time favourites