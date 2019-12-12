Top news of the day: Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protesters defy curfew in Assam, Supreme Court dismisses Ayodhya review pleas, and more

Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protests | Thousands defy curfew, Army
People defied curfew in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city. Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew late on December 11 while the Army was called in at four places. Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on December 11 as the two northeastern States plunged into chaos over the bill. | Understanding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Bangladesh cancels Foreign Minister’s Delhi visit over Amit Shah reference to ‘atrocities’ against Hindu women
Abdul Momin was one of the first foreign leaders to respond after Home Minister Amit Shah referred to ‘atrocities’ against Hindu women in Bangladesh during 2000 to 2003, while introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.
Supreme Court dismisses 18 Ayodhya review pleas
“... We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same... ‘’, says five-judge Bench, led by CJI Sharad A. Bobde.
Article 370 petitioners seek transfer of case to larger Bench
Appearing before the Constitution Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, appearing for economist Prem Shankar Jha,, said there was a “direct conflict” of opinion between two judgments, one of 1959 and the other of 1970, about the nature and extent of Article 370.
Supreme Court for impartial inquiry into killing of Telangana rape-murder accused
The Supreme Court has formed an inquiry commission led by former apex court judge V.S. Sirpurkar to probe the circumstances of the deaths of four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad in December. The apex court has, meanwhile, stayed the proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission into the incident.
Ujjwala scheme: CAG suspects huge diversion of cylinders for commercial use
Report finds 1.98 lakh beneficiaries have an average annual consumption of more than 12 cylinders.
Over 61% turnout in third phase of Jharkhand polls
Amid tight security, 61.19% of 56,18,267 voters exercised their franchise in the 17 seats across eight districts, officials said. Police said the polling, which began at 7 a.m., passed off peacefully. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 p.m., voting in 12 other constituencies ended at 3 p.m., Election Commission officials said.
Supreme Court to hear Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s plea on December 17
A three-judge bench will hear the plea filed by convict Akshay Kumar Singh, whose lawyer has questioned in the review petition the capital punishment at a time life is getting “short” due to rising pollution.
Maharashtra portfolios: Shiv Sena gets Home, NCP Finance, Congress Revenue and PWD
At present six Ministers will handle all portfolios and Cabinet expansion will take place after the session.
Not part of Maharashtra BJP core team but won’t quit party, says Pankaja Munde
Addressing a rally on Thursday in Beed district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde, Ms. Pankaja Munde said the BJP was free to decide on her continuance in the party.
Two-plus-two India-U.S. dialogue to be held on December 18 in Washington
The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. On whether the India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from December 15-17 given the protests against the Citizenship Bill, he said there was no update to share.
U.K. elections: Boris Johnson seeks Brexit win
Mr. Johnson looks on course to win the election though the race has tightened markedly and he can no longer be sure of a majority, according to opinion polls published on the eve of the vote.
Retail inflation soars to over 3-year high of 5.54% in November on costlier food items
The previous high was in July 2016, when the consumer price index-based inflation stood at 6.07%. Retail inflation was 4.62% in October, and 2.33% in November 2018.
Rohit Sharma named La Liga’s first India brand ambassador
The cricketer is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have become a brand ambassador.
Vijay’s Thalapathy 64 crew accused of smoking inside school premises during shoot
The team behind the Tobacco Monitor App have released a statement saying that a complaint has been received aabout various COTPA violations by the crew members of Thalapathy 64 starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathy and Malavika Mohanan and directed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: What revisiting Baashha tells about Thalaivar
A digitally-remastered version of the 1995 superhit has been re-released across the city, as part of Rajinikanth’s birthday celebrations. | Paal payasam to vatha kuzhambu: Here are Rajinikanth’s all-time favourites