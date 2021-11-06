Top news of the day: Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody; 4 more die due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Money laundering case | Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Enforcement Directorate, appeared before Special Judge P.R. Sitre and sought further custody of nine days. However, the court rejected this and Mr. Deshmukh was remanded in judicial custody.

Officials said that four people died in Rupauli Panchayat in Patori block of Samastipur district and the cause of their deaths could be known only after the post-mortem reports. Five have been admitted to different hospitals in serious condition. The deaths come in the wake of similar tragedies in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts in the State.

The blaze erupted in the ICU section of the civil hospital, where COVID-19 patients were admitted.

Coordinated pan-India campaign can reduce impact of pandemic, they say.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party’s top decision-making body would meet in Delhi and 124 of the members would attend.

Traffic on the Rajouri-Thanamandi road was suspended as a precautionary measure for the safety of commuters.

Several other NCR cities such as Gurugram and Greater Noida and towns in North India such as Baghpat and Bulandshahr also reported severe air pollution.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister warned people against political parties which equate Sardar Vallabhai Patel with Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an apparent reference to a recent remark by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The mortuary at Connaught Hospital in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown reported 92 bodies had been brought in by November 6 morning. About 30 severely burned victims were not expected to survive, according to staffer Foday Musa.

The train, one of Germany's high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

Amir Khan Muttaqi was invited last month by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Kabul.

Mr. Xi, 68, holding China’s all three power centres — general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, (CMC) the overall high command of the military and the Presidency — will attend the “high-profile party plenum” on November 8.

Terming whistleblower allegations on loan evergreening as “grossly inaccurate and baseless”, Indusind Bank on November 6 admitted to have disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a “technical glitch”.

T20 World Cup | Pakistan looks to continue invincible run against Scotland

Former champions Pakistan will look to continue their invincible run when they play minnows Scotland in their inconsequential last Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup Sharjah on November 7.