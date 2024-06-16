‘Why should we teach about riots?’: NCERT chief rejects charges of saffronisation of school curriculum

Rejecting accusations of saffronisation of school curriculum, NCERT’s director has said that references to Gujarat riots and Babri masjid demolition were modified in school textbooks because teaching about riots “can create violent and depressed citizens.” In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency’s headquarters here on June 15, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said the tweaks in textbooks are part of annual revision and should not be a subject of hue and cry.

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid recent terror incidents

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 16 chaired a high level meeting at North Block in New Delhi and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of several terror incidents in the region recently. The Home Minister also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage scheduled to begin on June 29.

EVMs in India are ‘black box’, nobody allowed to scrutinise them: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 16 said EVMs in India are a “black box” which nobody is allowed to scrutinise, and asserted that “serious concerns” are being raised about transparency in India’s electoral process. “Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,” Mr. Gandhi said and tagged a media report which claimed that a relative of Shiv Sena’s candidate, who won the polls from Mumbai’s north west by 48 votes, had a phone that unlocks an EVM.

NEET-UG 2024 row: Kapil Sibal demands probe by Supreme Court-appointed officials

Amid the raging row over medical entrance exam NEET, former HRD Minister Kapil Sibal on June 16 demanded a probe by Supreme Court-appointed officials into allegations of irregularities and called on the government to have a thorough consultation with all States as to how this examination is to be held in future. In an interview with PTI, the Rajya Sabha MP also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, saying if the testing system in any examination becomes corrupt then it is “not really neat for the PM to remain silent”.

Congress slams govt over statues’ relocation within Parliament, calls it ‘unilateral’ move

The Congress on June 16 claimed that the decision to relocate statues within the Parliament premises was taken by the ruling regime “unilaterally” and its sole objective was to not have the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar that have been traditional sites of democratic protests right next to where the Parliament actually meets. The opposition party’s attack came ahead of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurating the ‘Prerna Sthal’, which will house all statues of the freedom fighters and other leaders that were earlier placed at different places in the Parliament complex.

Shiv Sena leader’s kin booked for carrying phone inside Lok Sabha vote counting centre

An FIR was registered against Mangesh Pandilkar, a relative of Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar for allegedly carrying a mobile phone inside a counting centre in Maharashtra’s Goregaon. The case has been registered at Vanrai Police Station. FIR has also been registered against a polling personnel Dinesh Gurav, who was an Encore (poll portal) operator with the Election Commission. Mumbai’s Vanrai Police has sent a notice to Mangesh Pandilkar and Dinesh Gurav under section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

T20 World Cup 2024 | If Rohit or Kohli plays defining knocks on big days, group league scores won’t matter: Manjrekar

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in this Indian set-up because of their ability to play defining knocks when it matters the most and Sanjay Manjrekar wouldn’t mind a few underwhelming group league scores from the two megastars if they can make a difference in the semi-final or final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. While Kohli has failed to reach double digits in all three completed games, skipper Rohit was in good nick during his fifty against Ireland but didn’t score many against Pakistan and USA in the subsequent matches.

Delhi water crisis: ‘If Centre does not intervene, situation will not improve,’ Minister Atishi

Amid the water crisis in Delhi, Minister Atishi on June 16 said that if the Centre does not intervene in the situation, it will not improve and the BJP should talk to its government in Haryana and get more water for Delhi. Ms. Atishi today wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora urging the deployment of police personnel to protect major pipelines in the national capital.

Do not touch OBC reservation, or face consequences in Assembly Election: Maharashtra OBC leader Shendge

Amidst the ongoing debate over Maratha quota, resistance of another community towards the Maratha reservation is rising in Maharashtra. The OBC community leaders have issued a warning to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti: any tampering with OBC reservations will incur severe repercussions in the upcoming Assembly elections. Former BJP MLA from Jat, Sangli, and founder of the OBC Bahujan Party Prakash Shendge on June 16 said, “Only those who champion the cause of OBC welfare shall govern this State. If the government dares to revoke the Government Resolution that placed Marathas under OBC reservations, we will bring them down in the upcoming elections.”

Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai Police initiates new case; 1 held from Rajasthan

The Mumbai Police have registered a new case in connection with firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence here in April and arrested one person from Rajasthan on charges of criminal intimidation, an official said on June 16. The accused has been identified as Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar (25), hailing from Bundi in Rajasthan, the crime branch official said.

Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb injures nine, including two children

Nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday. Law enforcement tracked a suspect to a home, where the man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. An 8-year-old boy was shot in the head and in critical condition Saturday night, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during a news conference. The boy’s mother also was in critical condition after being wounded in the abdomen and leg, and his 4-year-old brother was in stable condition with a leg wound.

H.D. Kumaraswamy tells officials to “Devise plans for development of Mandya district from Central government schemes”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy has directed officials to devise a plan for development of Mandya district from the Central Government schemes. During first visit to Mandya on June 15 after becoming a Minister in the Union Cabinet, Mr. Kumaraswamy held a road show, which was accorded a rousing reception by his supporters. Later, he inaugurated the MP’s office and proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and held a meeting with the officials.

Committed to work together: Canadian PM Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi

Amidst severe strain in bilateral ties, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on June 15 that there was a commitment to work together with India to deal with some “very important issues” after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. PM Modi had posted an image on social media of the two leaders shaking hands on June 14, with a one-liner saying “met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit”.

Elon Musk, former MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar argue on EVM security on X

Former Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar got into a brief dispute with X and Tesla, Inc. founder and CEO Elon Musk over the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Musk had commented on the unreliability of EVMs in response to reports of irregularities in EVMs in Puerto Rico. Mr. Chandrasekhar responded that these concerns didn’t apply to Indian voting machines, to which Mr. Musk replied, “Anything can be hacked”.