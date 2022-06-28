Top news of the day: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s police custody extended by 4 days; Mukesh Ambani resigns from board of Reliance Jio, son Akash made chairman, and more

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Delhi Police escort ALT News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi on June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Mohammed Zubair sent to four-day custodial interrogation

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted four-day police custody of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Mukesh Ambani resigns from board of Reliance Jio, son Akash made chairman

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said the company’s board at a meeting on June 27, “approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company”. This comes after his father resigned with effect from close of working hours on June 27, it said.

Maharashtra political turmoil | Uddhav Thackeray tells rebels to return and talk to him

As the Shiv Sena president appealed to MLAs camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him, Eknath Shinde, the rebel leader, said he will soon return to Mumbai, and rubbished the Sena’s claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with the Thackeray-led party.

ED issues second summons to Sanjay Raut

The ED rejected Mr. Raut’s exemption request and issued him the summons to record his statement.

Four dead as ONGC chopper falls into sea

The helicopter managed to stay afloat with the help of the attached floaters for some time, helping rescuers pull out all the nine people, a company official said. Four of them were unconscious and were airlifted in a Navy copper to a hospital in Mumbai, where they were declared dead, he added.

14 killed as building collapses in Mumbai

A wing of the building located in Naik Nagar society collapsed while another wing was evacuated as it too is dilapidated, said officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Surge in COVID-19 cases | Centre calls upon States to step up vigil; advises caution, alertness

In a letter to States and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said mass gatherings in context of various festivities as well as yatras are likely to be held in different parts of the country in the coming months, and that such congregations may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

U.K. High Court hears Nirav Modi plea against extradition to India

The 51-year-old diamond merchant had lodged an appeal last year against his extradition order on mental health grounds.

G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically

Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies struck a united stance on Tuesday to support Ukraine for “as long as necessary” as Russia’s invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.

More than 3,00,000 civilians killed in Syria’s conflict: United Nations

Syria’s conflict began with anti-government protests that broke out in March 2011 in various parts of the country, demanding democratic reforms following Arab Spring protests in Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, Libya and Bahrain that removed some Arab leaders who had been in power for decades. However, it quickly turned into a full-blown civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands and destroyed large parts of the country.

Explained | Bangladesh’s Padma Bridge and why Dhaka clarified reports linking it with China

Bangladesh recently inaugurated its longest bridge over the Padma. It also clarified that the Padma Bridge is not a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Eoin Morgan retires, draws curtains on glorious international career

After England’s dismal failure at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Morgan spearheaded the team’s white-ball transformation to a bold, attacking approach and unprecedented heights.

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild parents’ home

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina said she will use her prize money from Wimbledon to help rebuild her parents’ home after it was bombed during the Russian invasion.