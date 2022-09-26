The major news headlines of the day and more.

Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge return to Delhi; call out Congress MLAs in Rajasthan for indiscipline

Rajasthan State in-charge Ajay Maken indicted the rebelling legislators who failed to show up for a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on September 25 evening to pick Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot’s successor. Mr. Gehlot is slated to contest the Congress presidential polls.

CUET-PG results out; NTA announces subject-wise toppers

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG, for which 6.07 lakh candidates had registered, were announced on Monday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, comprising multiple choice questions.

Rupee plunges 58 paise to close at all-time low of 81.67; Sensex and Nifty tumble

The rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on September 26, 2022 as the strengthening of the American currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit. Moreover, escalation of geopolitical risks due to conflict in Ukraine, a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.

PM Modi to leave for Japan tonight for Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Japan on Monday night to attend the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July this year and is being given a state funeral at Tokyo’s massive Nippon Budokan indoor arena on Tuesday. Mr. Modi will also attend a formal ceremony for dignitaries at the Akasaka Palace (State Guest House) and hold a “brief” bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his third such meeting this year.

Take out ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’ first: AAP’s dig over Rajasthan political crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on September 26 took a swipe at the Congress over the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan and said it should first take a ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’ instead of continuing with its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also ridiculed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot over the ongoing political drama, saying the two Congress leaders in their “struggle for power” have made “a mockery” of the people’s mandate.

Jaishankar takes a dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Sunday, slammed the mainstream American media, including The Washington Post, for their “biased” coverage of India. “I look at the media. You know, there are some newspapers you know, exactly, what they are going to write including one in this town,” Mr. Jaishankar told a gathering of Indian-Americans from across the country amidst laughter and applause on September 25.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas coaches in ‘dilapidated’ state; IRCTC asks for Vande Bharat rake as replacement

Highlighting the dilapidated condition of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the IRCTC has written to the Railways so that a Vande Bharat rake can be allocated to run the corporate train. Malfunctioning bio-toilets and LCD screens, and water leakage in coaches are some of the issues red-flagged by the IRCTC since July in its letters to the Railway Board and the Western Railways, the zone in which the train runs, urging them to help fix the same.

Mamata Banerjee ‘softening’ stand against RSS, PM Modi to salvage ‘corrupt-criminal syndicate’: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she has “softened” her stand against the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to “salvage the corrupt-criminal syndicate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has become.”

13 killed, 23 injured in school shooting in Russia

A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 13 people and wounding 23 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Those wounded were 14 children and 7 adults, the Committee said.

Bangladesh boat capsize | Death toll rises to 39

Bangladeshi authorities were racing against time on September 26 to find any survivors of the boat accident involving Hindu devotees, even as the death toll in the incident rose to at least 39, mostly children and women. The devotees were heading towards the Bodeshwari Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya, the auspicious start of the Durga Puja festival, when the over-crowded boat capsized in the Korotoa River in the country’s northwestern Panchagarh district.

Drone attack hits Ukraine; U.S. vows ‘consequences’ over nukes

An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said on September 26, hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.