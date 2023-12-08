Top news of the day: After her expulsion from Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra vows to fight the BJP ‘for the next 30 years’; RBI keeps repo rate steady at 6.5% fifth time in a row, and more

December 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Lok Sabha expels Mahua Moitra amidst Opposition walkout

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to expel Ms. Moitra as per the recommendation of Ethics Committee report, which found her guilty of sharing her credentials with others, accepted gifts for favours from a businessman.

Lok Sabha ethics panel broke every rule in book, says Mahua Moitra

“I am 49-year-old, I will fight you for the next 30-years inside and outside Parliament,” said Ms. Moitra at the steps of the Parliament.

RBI keeps repo rate steady at 6.5% fifth time in a row amid robust economic growth

“The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee after a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic developments, has decided unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said amid India’s better-than-expected economic growth.

RBI raises growth forecast to 7% for FY24; retains inflation projection at 5.4%

Governor Shaktikanta Das flagged that the recent price rise in some vegetables may spike the retail inflation rate in November and December.

‘Girls should control sexual urges’ | Supreme Court takes exception to Calcutta High Court verdict, says judges should not preach

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal took suo motu cognisance of the observations made in the High Court judgment dealing with a POCSO case and said they were “highly objectionable and completely unwarranted”.

Payload onboard Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of the Sun

ISRO said that among the notable features revealed are sunspots, plage, and quiet Sun regions, as marked in the Mg II h image, providing scientists with pioneering insights into the intricate details of the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere.

BJP appoints observers, CMs in three States to be decided over weekend

Sources in the BJP said that legislature party meetings will take place over the weekends and swearing-in ceremonies by December 11.

COP28 | Will there be an agreement to phase out fossil fuels?

At COP28 in Dubai, more than 80 countries are pushing for a broader pact to phase out all CO 2 -emitting fossil fuels.

Vladimir Putin says he will run for President again in 2024

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has announced that the presidential election in March will be held over three days, a recent voting procedure that Kremlin critics have said makes guaranteeing transparency more difficult. For Mr. Putin, the election is a formality: with the support of the state, state media and almost no mainstream public dissent, he is certain to win.

Xi Jinping says economic recovery ‘still at critical stage’

Moody’s on December 5 downgraded the outlook on the country’s credit rating to negative from stable, citing “broad downside risks to China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength”.

RBI hikes UPI transaction limit for hospitals and educational institutions

RBI has increased the limits of e-mandates for recurring online transactions to ₹1 lakh per transaction from ₹15,000 for mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions, and credit card repayments.

No coach can create an artist like Mohammed Shami, says bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

Shami, who finished on top of the bowling charts with 24 wickets from seven matches in the ODI World Cup, has been India’s go-to bowler in ODIs and Tests.

ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch which hosted ODI World Cup final as ‘average’

Australia had won the World Cup final after beating India by six wickets on a pitch which was slow and sluggish.