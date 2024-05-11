Top news of the day: After Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘75 years age rule in BJP’ remark, Amit Shah asserts PM Modi will continue to lead; Rahul Gandhi accepts invitation for debate with PM Modi, and more

PM Modi will continue to lead, asserts Amit Shah on Kejriwal’s ‘75 years age rule in BJP’ remarks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 11 asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the country post the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming the PM was seeking votes for making Mr. Shah his successor, citing the 75 years age ‘rule’. There was nothing written in the BJP’s constitution on any such age ceiling, Mr. Shah told reporters in Hyderabad. There was no confusion in the BJP over the matter. Mr. Shah was responding to Mr. Kejriwal’s claim that PM Modi was asking for votes to make Mr. Shah Prime Minister as Mr. Modi would turn 75 in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul says Congress accepts invitation for debate with PM Modi

It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 11 as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and the former Editor of The Hindu for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections. In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate. The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (retd.) Madan B. Lokur, Justice (retd.) Ajit P. Shah and N. Ram, who had written to him and the Prime Minister, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues. “Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion,” Mr. Gandhi said.

PM Modi says Congress won’t win even 50 Lok Sabha seats, will not get opposition party status after polls

Addressing election rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha seats, Mr. Modi claimed, “Congress will not be able to get 10% seats to become principal opposition in the Lok Sabha. They will not win even 50 seats.” Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name, the PM said, “The Congress shehzada has been reading out the same script since the 2014 polls... mark my words, NDA will break all records and will win over 400 seats this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprised that ECI responded to my INDIA bloc letter but ignored complaints I raised before it, says Kharge

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, he said the poll panel is showing no urgency in dealing with “blatantly communal and casteist” statements being made by leaders of the ruling party and this is puzzling.

AAP is a thought, PM Modi cannot finish us: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently out on an interim bail in a money laundering case till June 1, launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, asserting that the INDIA bloc will form the next government and the AAP will be part of it at Centre. Addressing his first press conference since his release on May 10, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Friends, I am coming straight from jail between you guys after 50 days in Tihar. I had no hope that I will come out of jail in between elections. This is the blessings of lord Hanuman.”

Bengal Governor must explain why he should not resign in wake of molestation allegations: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 11 slammed Governor C.V. Ananda Bose over allegations of molestation against him, and said he must explain why he should not step down. Addressing a poll rally in Saptagram in support of Trinamool’s Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee, the CM also asserted she would not step inside the Raj Bhavan till Bose remains the governor. “The governor says ‘didigiri‘ will not be tolerated...But, I say Mr Governor, your ‘dadagiri‘ will not work anymore,” the TMC supremo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court-appointed panel asked to be transparent on elephant transfers

An Assam-based environment activist has sought transparency from a Supreme Court-appointed panel in matters of long-distance movement of elephants and other wild animals. Rohit Choudhury’s letter to retired judge Deepak Verma, the chairperson of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) set up by the apex court, followed the “arduous journey” of an ailing elephant and her calf from Tripura to Gujarat’s Jamnagar more than 3,000 km away.

Pakistan’s ruling coalition in Punjab loses 27 reserved seats after apex court ruling

The ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) in Pakistan’s Punjab has been jolted as the provincial Assembly’s Speaker restrained 27 lawmakers on reserved seats after the Supreme Court’s ruling suspending a lower court’s verdict denying the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) its share of reserved seats for women and minorities, according to media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas armed wing releases video of hostage held in Gaza

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, on May 11 released a video of a man held hostage in Gaza by Palestinian militants and seen alive in the footage. The man is seen speaking in the 11-second clip, which is superimposed with text in Arabic and Hebrew that reads: “Time is running out. Your government is lying”.

Trump campaign considering Nikki Haley as running mate: report

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump’s campaign to be his running mate, news site Axios reported on May 11, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation. Mr. Trump could pick Ms. Haley if he were convinced she could help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses, the report said.

IPL-17, RCB vs DC | In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye fifth win in a row against Pant-less Delhi Capitals

Pushed into a tight corner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose above their frailties to notch four wins on the trot to stay alive in the race to play-offs, but Delhi Capitals even sans their suspended skipper Rishabh Pant offer them a different challenge in the IPL match in Bengaluru on May 12. Pant was suspended for one match and handed a fine of ₹30 lakh for maintaining slow over rate against Rajasthan Royals at Delhi on May 7.

IPL-17, CSK vs RR | CSK look to rekindle playoffs hopes against a strong but hurt RR

In need of a win to firm-up their position in the IPL playoff race, Chennai Super Kings have the heavy task of nullifying a deeply hurt and frustrated Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on May 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.