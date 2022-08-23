Top news of the day: After after his arrest, BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh; Adani group firms make an open offer to acquire additional 26% stake in NDTV, and more

Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh after his arrest in Hyderabad on August 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

After after his arrest, BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh

Hours after his arrest for allegedly making controversial statements and outraging religious feelings of a particular religion, the BJP suspended its Telangana Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh for expressing “views contrary to the party’s position on various matters”.

Adani group firms make an open offer to acquire additional 26% stake in NDTV

Adani group firms have made an offer to acquire 26% stake of New Delhi Television Ltd following indirect acquisition of 29.18% shareholding in the media and news broadcaster. Three firms, Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd, have offered a price of ₹294 for the acquisition of up to 1,67,62,530 fully paid-up equity shares of NDTV having a face value of ₹4 from the public shareholders.

Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena factions to Constitution Bench

A Bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the Constitution Bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction’s plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party’s poll symbol.

All political parties on one side, everybody wants freebies: Supreme Court

A bitter note crept into the Supreme Court’s hearing on Tuesday of a petition challenging “irrational freebies” offered by political parties as Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said political parties are “all on one side and everybody wants freebies” to continue. The court’s intervention, especially a proposal to form an expert broad-based committee to look into the “problem” of freebies, has been met with a furious political backlash from across the political spectrum in the States, many saying that welfare measures undertaken for the people are being misinterpreted in court as “freebies”.

Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case | Yasin Malik’s plea on physical appearance turned down: CBI counsel

A Jammu court has turned down JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s plea to physically attend the court and cross-examine witnesses in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, according to a CBI counsel. The court also issued a bailable warrant against Ms. Sayeed after she did not appear for her cross-examination by Malik, whom she had identified as her abductor during last a hearing last month.

Ramdev should restrain from making ‘derogatory remarks’ against allopathy: Supreme Court

The court issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association against the publication of “misleading” advertisements and “smear campaign”, especially against the vaccination drive and allopathic treatment.

Madhya Pradesh rain fury | IAF to deploy 2 helicopters for relief ops in flood-hit Vidisha

Many parts of M.P., including Bhopal, witnessed heavy downpour over the last few days, leading to power supply disruptions in the State capital and other places.

Release of Bilkis Bano case convicts | Wrong if they were felicitated, says Devendra Fadnavis

Replying to a discussion in the Legislative Council on an incident in Bhandara district, where a 35-year-old woman was sexually assaulted allegedly by three people, he said there was no reason to raise the Bilkis Bano issue in the House. “The accused have been freed after completing nearly 20 years...14 years in jail. The release has been done after a Supreme Court Order. But it is wrong if any accused is felicitated and welcomed. An accused is an accused and there can be no justification for this (act),” said Mr. Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister of the State.

DRDO, Indian Navy test fire indigenous Vertical Launch Short Range surface-to-air missile

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), a ship-borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets.

Congress launches logo, website for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the main yatra (foot march) will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north over a period of about five months beginning September 7. Simultaneously, smaller Bharat Jodo Yatras will be taken out in various States.

Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib Razak’s graft conviction

Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has lost his final appeal in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, with the top court unanimously upholding his conviction and 12-year prison sentence. The loss means Najib will have to begin serving his sentence immediately, becoming the first former prime minister to be jailed.

Six months on, Ukraine fights war, faces painful aftermath

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

James Webb space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons

The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

Indian engineer who frequently traded tweets with Elon Musk says he finally met Tesla CEO

Mr. Pathole in 2018 shared a Reddit user’s comment which complained that Tesla’s windscreen wipers were spilling water on drivers because they automatically began moving as soon as the car door opened. Mr. Musk responded to the tweet and promised that the flaw would be fixed in the next release. Since then, Mr. Musk and Mr. Pathole have responded to each other on Twitter, exchanged emojis, or chatted while millions followed their interactions.

AIFF writes to FIFA, requests lifting of ban after Supreme Court verdict

AIFF’s acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.

India remains static on third in ICC ODI Team Rankings

India now has 111 rating points on the back of the 3-0 series win in Harare.

Rahul Dravid tests COVID-19 positive, doubtful for Asia Cup

Dravid will be able to leave for Dubai only after returning negative tests on successive days after five days. It definitely rules him out of playing a direct role during India’s high-profile clash versus Pakistan on August 28.