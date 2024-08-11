Adani Group says allegations of Hindenburg report ‘malicious, mischievous’

In a filing dated August 11, the Adani Group spokesperson informed stock exchange that its overseas holding structure is “fully transparent”, with all relevant details disclosed regularly in numerous public documents. The spokesperson said that Adani Group has “absolutely no commercial relationship with the individuals or matters mentioned in this calculated deliberate effort to malign our standing”. In a statement, Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch also said it is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same.

Refaat Ahmed sworn in as Bangladesh’s new chief justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed sworn in as Bangladesh’s new chief justice on Sunday (August 11, 2024) a day after Obaidul Hassan stepped down as the top judge following an ultimatum by the protesters demanding a revamp of the judiciary. Mr. Hassan and five other judges of the apex Appellate Division on Saturday (August 10, 2024) tendered their resignation, five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime amid massive street protests.

Accused in doctor’s murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty

Police on Saturday (August 10, 2024) arrested the accused involved in the brutal sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a State-run hospital here, following which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek death penalty for the perpetrator. The accused was charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of BNS and was produced before Sealdah court, which remanded him to police custody till August 23.

Anantnag encounter: Civilian succumbs to injuries, death toll climbs to 3

The death toll in the overnight anti-terror operation in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir rose to three on Sunday (August 11, 2024) as one of the two civilians injured in the encounter succumbed, officials said. “Two Army personnel were killed and two civilians injured in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area of Anantnag district at an altitude of 10,000 feet on Saturday”, officials said.

Maldives’ main Opposition party welcomes recalibration of India policy by Muizzu-led government

The main Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party has welcomed the recalibration of the India policy by President Mohammad Muizzu-led government and said that the Maldives is confident that India will always be the first to assist it in times of emergency .Abdulla Shahid, the President of the Maldivian Democratic Party, made the remarks after he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (August 10, 2024) .Mr. Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation’s pro-China President Muizzu assumed office last year.

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls: Election Commission has exclusive right to decide schedule, says LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday (August 11, 2024) said the Election Commission (EC) of India has the exclusive right to decide the schedule for Assembly elections in the Union Territory. However, he expressed hope that the democratic exercise would be conducted soon in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under the Central government rule for more than six years after the fall of the PDP-BJP government in 2018. LG Sinha also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his visit to Srinagar in June that the Assembly elections will be held soon and the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on August 5, 2019 that delimitation will be followed by Assembly polls and then Statehood at an appropriate time.

Efforts to infuse narrative what happened in our neighbourhood will happen in India deeply concerning: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Taking strong exception to some remarks by a few Congress leaders comparing the situation in Bangladesh with India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday (August 10) said efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our country is deeply concerning. “How can a citizen of this country having been a Member of Parliament, and the other who has seen enough of Foreign Service takes no time in saying that what happened in the neighbourhood will happen in India,” Mr. Dhankhar said while addressing the legal fraternity at a platinum jubilee function of the Rajasthan High Court.

President Droupadi Murmu concludes three-nation tour to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (August 11, 2024) left for home after concluding her three-nation visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste aimed at giving impetus to India’s ties with them. She wrapped up her visit in Timor-Leste where she held extensive discussions with her counterpart Jose Ramos-Horta on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. She was conferred the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country’s highest civilian award. President Ramos-Horta also hosted a State Banquet in honour of President Murmu at Palacio Nobre De Lohane. President Murmu announced that India will soon open its embassy in Dili.

Four killed in gunfight in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

“Four armed men were killed in a fratricidal shoot-out between militants and village volunteers of the same community in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district,” police said .A militant belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and three village volunteers of the same community were killed in the gunfight in Molnom area on Friday (August 9, 2024.) In retaliation to the killings, village volunteers set ablaze the residence of UKLF self-styled chairman S. S. Haokip. “Control over levy in Pallel area is suspected to be behind the gunfight,” officials said.

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods block 288 roads

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains over the last two days has led to the closure of more than 280 roads in Himachal Pradesh, with 150 being closed on Saturday (August 10), according to officials. Water from overflowing streams has entered several houses in Una while the Lahaul and Spiti police have issued an advisory for residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution and not to cross the Jahalman Nallah as its water level is “rapidly” rising, they said. Rescue operations to trace about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla district are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

SEBI proposed F&O norms to hit exchanges and brokers, say reports

Stock exchanges and brokers, catering to retail traders, could be hit hard by the regulator SEBI’s proposed measures for Futures & Options (F&O) trading regulations, with market volumes slumping 30-40%, according to reports. SEBI, in its consultation paper in July, proposed seven measures, including increasing minimum contract size and upfront collection of option premiums, intra-day monitoring of position limits, rationalisation of strike prices, removal of calendar spread benefit on expiry day and increase in near contract expiry margin.

Amazon Web Services to expand data centre operations in Telangana; to augment AI offerings

Amazon Web Services (AWS) to significantly expand their data centre operations in Telangana, augment AI offerings in a big way .AWS will expand its cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad as an integral component of AWS’ strategy in India and this was assured when a delegation of the Telangana government led by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu met the Amazon team in California.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukraine’s military operation in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged for the first time on Saturday (August 10, 2024) that Ukrainian forces were fighting in the surprise offensive in Russia’s Kursk, as attacks on the border region continued with authorities rushing to evacuate people. Moscow’s forces were in their sixth day of intense battles against Kyiv’s largest incursion into Russian territory since the start of the war, which left southwestern parts of Russia vulnerable before reinforcement started arriving .In a sign of the gravity of the situation, Russia imposed a sweeping security regime in three border regions on Saturday (August 10, 2024), while Belarus, a staunch ally of Moscow, sent more troops to its border with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of violating its air space.

Kamala Harris pledges to work to end taxes on tips for service industry employees, echoing Trump vow

Vice President Kamala Harris vowed Saturday (August 10, 2024) that, if elected, she’d eliminate federal taxes on tips paid to restaurant workers and scores of other service employees, echoing a pledge that her opponent in November, Donald Trump, has made in a rare moment of political overlap from both sides. Ms. Harris made the announcement at a rally on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where the economy relies heavily on the hotel, restaurant and entertainment industries. Trump made a similar promise at his own rally in the city in June — though neither he nor Harris are likely to be able to fully do that without actions from Congress.

No report of influx of Bangladeshis into Odisha through sea route: State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan asserted that there was no report of an influx of Bangladeshis into the coastal State through the sea route after unrest in the neighbouring country .He said Bangladeshis staying illegally in Odisha will be identified and repatriated to their country .Police said three-tier security is being maintained along the coastline by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Odisha Marine Police.

India has talent to find replacement for me, says P.R. Sreejesh

Just-retired P.R. Sreejesh, who stood like a wall defending the goal for nearly two decades before bowing out on a high with a second Olympic hockey bronze medal in Paris, believes India has talent aplenty to find a suitable replacement for him .Sreejesh (36) stood rock solid in India’s campaign at the Olympics and played a key role in their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Spain in the bronze-medal match. Sreejesh, who has been offered to take up a mentoring role in the Indian junior team set-up, said that all these years his life has revolved around hockey and now that he has retired, he doesn’t know what he will do.

Boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold, concludes an Olympics filled with scrutiny

Lin Yu-ting fought to remain poised and calm throughout the Paris Olympics boxing tournament, even when it seemed like most of the chattering world was maligning her, misrepresenting her and questioning the very nature of her being. The flyweight shut off her social media, kept up her training and focused on earning one proficient victory after another. Lin completed her domination of her division Saturday night, following Imane Khelif‘s lead a day earlier by giving a glittering response to the intense scrutiny faced by both fighters inside the ring and around the world over misconceptions about their womanhood.

