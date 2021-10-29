Top news of the day: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack; Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, one of the marquee names of Kannada film industry and the youngest of the five children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar passed away on October 29 after suffering cardiac arrest in the morning.

In pictures | Power star of Kannada cinema passes away

A pictorial tribute to Sandalwood’s ‘Appu’ who began his career as a toddler and reached several heights, only to be gone too soon.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Goa on a three-day visit, welcomed Mr. Paes into the party fold. Senior actor and activist Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Ms. Banerjee, also joined the party.

Responding to the removal of barricades at the Ghazipur border by the Delhi Police, Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhvir Singh said the protest would continue at the Ghazipur border with “even more vigour”. “The farmers will continue to come to the border like before.”

The bypolls across 11 States for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats will have implications for the politics of each of these States.

The Supreme Court has decided to wait and see if the World Health Organisation gives emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin before considering a plea to allow people vaccinated with Covaxin to be administered two doses of Covishield.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched a nationwide expansion of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the Universal Immunization Programme as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Pneumonia was a leading cause of death among children under five, globally and in India, he said.

This was the third time the Congress MP appeared before the court in connection with the 2019 case.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first official engagement after he arrived in Italy.

In the message, Pope Francis urged political leaders not to waste the opportunity created by the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, IRCTC was asked to share 50% convenience fee with Ministry of Railways.

Both the NCLT and NCLAT are getting permanent heads after more than one-and-a-half years following the retirement of their respective incumbents.

T20 World Cup 2021 | England awaits first major test against arch-rivals Australia

Title favourites England are expected to be tested for the first time in the ongoing T20 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Australia in a battle for supremacy in the Super 12 Group 1 in Dubai on October 30.

T20 World Cup 2021 | All eyes on De Kock as South Africa takes on sluggish Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock, who had pulled out of the last game after refusing to take the knee, is likely to return when South Africa take on an inconsistent Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on October 30.