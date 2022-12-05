December 05, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Gujarat Assembly polls phase II live updates | December 5, 2022

More than 2.5 crore people are eligible to vote in Phase II of the Assembly elections in Gujarat. Under the second phase, voting is held for 93 seats in 14 districts, including Ahmedabad and Vadodara, across north and central regions on Monday. There are 833 candidates in the fray, including high-profile candidates such as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad. Several other heavyweights such as OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani are in the fray in the last round of polling in the Assembly polls

Let the history of Taj Mahal continue as it is: Supreme Court

A petition to unearth the “correct history” and age of Taj Mahal was declined by the Supreme Court on Monday, which said the history of the world heritage mausoleum should be allowed to continue as it has been known for several centuries. “As far as your demand to order an enquiry into the age of the Taj Mahal, I don’t even know my age… So let it be,” Justice M. R. Shah told a PIL petitioner.

India, Germany sign agreements on migration and mobility after Jaishankar-Baerbock talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar signed comprehensive partnership agreements on migration and mobility with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi on Monday. The two Ministers held wide-ranging talks focusing on ways to ramp up bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of energy, trade and climate change. On conclusion of the talks, Mr. Jaishankar said that India and Germany have a common interest in ensuring a stronger and safer global economy.

Services sector buoyant in November, overseas orders rise first time since COVID-19 onset

India’s services sector continued to rebound in November, recording the fastest output growth in three months, with new orders accruing at the highest pace since August, as per the S&P Global India Services Purchase Managers’ Index (PMI) which rose to 56.4 from 55.1 in October. A reading of 50 on the PMI indicates no change in business activity levels. However, input costs’ burden on service providers remained buoyant, rising at the second-fastest rate since July 2022, which compelled them to raise charges to consumers at the steepest rate in 64 months or little under five-and-a-half years.

SC imposes ₹1 lakh costs on PIL litigant who wants sect leader to be declared ‘ Paramatma’

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed ₹1 lakh as exemplary costs on a PIL petitioner who wanted a judicial declaration to recognise the leader of a sect as Paramatma to whom everyone should pay obeisance. The petitioner, who appeared in person, urged the court to direct the citizens to accept Sri Sri Anukul Chandra as the “Supreme Spirit”.

ECI gets fresh HC notice for framing rules to stop caste-based rallies

Nine years after it passed an interim order banning caste-based political rallies in Uttar Pradesh while hearing a Public Interest Litigation, the Allahabad High Court has now issued fresh notices to the Election Commission of India and four political parties (BJP, Congress, SP, BSP) in the case, listing the matter for next hearing on December 15. The Allahabad High Court had in July 2013 passed the interim order, directing that there shall be no caste-based rallies with political motives in the State till the Election Commission of India took suitable measures after participating in the court proceedings.

AIFF withdraws bid to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup, Saudi Arabia left as lone bidder

India on Monday withdrew its bid to stage the 2027 AFC Asian Cup with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) declaring that hosting big-ticket events is not among its “strategic priorities” at this juncture. India and Saudi Arabia were the only two countries left as bidders to host the 2027 continental showpiece after nations such as Iran and Uzbekistan pulled out of the race in October.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs. South Korea | Neymar boost in an injury-plagued last 16 match

Brazil making it to the knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup is no surprise. A loss to Cameroon in its last group game didn’t stop the Selecao from making it past the group stage for the ninth consecutive edition. The Brazilian journalists, however, were not too pleased with Tite’s “lack of respect for the tournament and other teams” in fielding nine new starters in that game.

Lalu Prasad, daughter Rohini doing fine after ‘successful’ kidney transplant surgery

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on December 5 underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav informed. Mr. Tejashwi Yadav said both his father and elder sister Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine after the surgery.

Teams focused on World Cup, not politics, had easier passage to last 16: Wenger

The outcome of the World Cup group stages showed the teams that advanced without complication were those best prepared mentally and not distracted by political issues, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Referring to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark, Wenger, speaking during a technical analysis of the group stages by world governing body FIFA, said it was notable the teams that focused on football and started well, like Brazil, France and England, had easier passage to the last 16.

Modi stresses on use of latest tech to track economic offenders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on revenue intelligence officers adapting the latest global best practices in technology to track down economic offenders to protect the country’s economy. In his message on the occasion of the 65th foundation day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mr. Modi said India has been a ‘leading voice’ for coordinated international efforts in intelligence, investigation and indictment of fugitive economic offenders and organised crime syndicates.

Go after big fish, nab global mafia in drug trafficking cases: Sitharaman to DRI officers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 5 asked enforcement agencies to go after ‘big fish’ and nab those global mafia who control the operation of sending ‘mountains’ of illegal drugs into the country. The Minister asked revenue intelligence officers to engage more with their international counterparts to book ‘big handlers’ working behind the scene, and ensure that smugglers do not outsmart authorities.

YouTube India trends 2022: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ songs top charts

As 2022 nears a close, YouTube India is looking back at the most popular videos and creators that viewers across the country enjoyed. There are two clear winners, as the music and video songs of Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise and Tamil film Beast occupy several spots in the trending videos lists.

Caste Hindus oppose burial of Dalit woman’s body at common burial ground in Coimbatore district

A controversy erupted in Coimbatore district late on Saturday, after a group of caste Hindus from Annur opposed the burial of the body of a Dalit woman, who had died due to age-related illnesses, at a common burial ground. Relatives of the deceased woman placed her body on the road until the early hours on Sunday, demanding the intervention of the district administration.

RBI’s monetary policy committee starts deliberations amid expectations of moderate rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India‘s (RBI’s) rate-setting panel on December 5 started brainstorming for the next round of monetary policy amid expectations of a moderate interest rate hike of 25-35 basis points as inflation has started showing signs of easing and economic growth tapering. The RBI has hiked key benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) thrice since June over and above an off-cycle 40 bps increase in repo in May.