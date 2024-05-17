Top news of the day: AAP alleges BJP conspiracy to frame Arvind Kejriwal in Swati Maliwal assault case; Supreme Court to hear on May 21 Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha polls, and more

Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP alleges BJP conspiracy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

The Swati Maliwal assault case is a BJP conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and she is the “face” of this, the AAP alleged on May 17, terming allegations levelled by her against Mr. Kejriwal’s aide “baseless”. The remarks of the Aam Aadmi Party come a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Mr. Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the police took the AAP Rajya Sabha MP to Mr. Kejriwal’s residence to recreate the crime scene as it investigates the alleged assault on her. Her statement in the case was recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day.

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Kejriwal’s pea against arrest, allows him to move trial court for bail

The Supreme Court on has reserved its verdict on Mr. Kejriwal’s challenge to his arrest by the ED but granted him liberty to move the trial court for regular bail. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its judgement after hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju. Meanwhile, the ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Mr. Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Delhi Excise policy case. A week ago, the agency submitted another prosecution complaint against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha and four other accused.

Supreme Court to hear Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail on May 21

The Supreme Court has decided that on May 21, it will hear a plea by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for interim bail to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Jharkhand is scheduled to go to the polls on May 20, May 25, and June 1. Appearing before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Soren, said that his client was willing to surrender on June 2.

Every day counts in cases dealing with personal liberty, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said in matters of personal liberty, especially in cases under the money laundering law, every day counts and there is no room for delay. “Every day counts in the matters of personal liberty of citizens,” Justice B.R. Gavai observed while heading a Bench also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta. The remark came in a plea filed by businessman Amadeep Dhall, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal. Mr. Dhall is an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

SP, Congress will gift people’s property to those who do ‘vote jihad’: PM Modi in U.P.’s Hamirpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the SP and the Congress will use people’s votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out “vote jihad” for them. Addressing a rally in Hamirpur, Mr. Modi said: “Today I have come to caution you against the SP and the Congress. They take your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do vote jihad for them.”

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26

Bhavesh Bhinde, an owner of the ad agency, which was responsible for installing the billboard that collapsed and claimed 16 lives in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, was sent to police custody till May 26. He was arrested in Udaipur on May 16.

No rice for poor under PMGKAY in tribal hill districts, Manipur CM told

The Movement for People’s Rights Forum, Manipur (MPRFM) on May 17 sought the Chief Minister’s intervention against the “unlawful conduct” of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution officials and a few contractors for paralysing the monthly rice distribution system under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to hundreds of beneficiaries across the hills of the ethnic violence-scarred State.

Cargo ship with arms headed from Chennai to Israel denied entry to Spanish port

Spain has refused entry to a ship carrying arms to Israel to dock at one of its ports, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said on May 16. The Denmark-flagged cargo ship Marianne Danica sailed from Chennai on April 8 and was headed to the port of Haifa in Israel, according to maritime tracking portals.

Protests in PoK consequence of Pakistan’s policy of systemic plundering of resources: India

India on May 17 said the protests witnessed in several parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are a “natural consequence” of Islamabad’s continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from the region that remains under its “forcible and illegal” occupation. India also asserted that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “have been, are and shall always remain integral parts of India”.

Israel insists it is doing all it can to protect civilians in Gaza and denies genocide charges

Israel strongly denied charges of genocide on May 17, telling the United Nations’ top court it was doing everything it could to protect the civilian population during its military operation in Gaza. The International Court of Justice wrapped up a third round of hearings on emergency measures requested by South Africa, which says Israel’s military incursion in the southern city of Rafah threatens the “very survival of Palestinians in Gaza” and has asked the court to order a ceasefire.

Delhi HC sets aside order upholding arbitral award in favour of Kalanithi Maran in dispute with SpiceJet

The Delhi High Court on May 17 set aside a single judge bench order which had upheld an arbitral award asking SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund ₹579 crore plus interest to media baron Kalanithi Maran. A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja allowed the appeals filed by Mr. Singh and SpiceJet challenging the single judge’s July 31, 2023 order.

IPL-17: RCB vs CSK: Stage set for epic face-off as Bengaluru and Chennai clash for final playoff berth amid rain threat

A washout will take CSK through to the playoffs, while RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with about 11 balls to spare