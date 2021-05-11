Top news of the day: 26 COVID-19 patients die at Goa hospital; Centre sees early trend of decline in daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the State-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, said the gap between the “availability of medical oxygen and its supply to COVID-19 wards in the hospital might have caused some issues for the patients". Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said these fatalities occurred between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., but remained evasive about the cause.

According to the government, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh were among 18 States and Union Territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases. Addressing a press conference, a senior official, however, said Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Punjab were among 16 States and Union Territories showing continued increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases.

“We retrieved 71 bodies. Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are under way. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests”, Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu over phone. However, Ram Ashray Yadav who sells pyre wood for funeral at the Mahadeo ghat at Chausa, said, “Most of the bodies were buried in a large pit dug by a JCB machine on the bank of the river.”

Lack of anticipation of second wave has made much of defence pretty hard going, admit senior leaders.

The petitioners contended that the Central Vista project was not an essential activity and therefore, it can be put on hold for now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firebrand Communist K.R. Gouri, who passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments, has to her credit several firsts in her career trajectory that reflect both the ascent and descent of a women’s empowerment renaissance in Kerala.

Ramnunmawii stays on after testing negative to be beside Myanmar national.

At least nine people were killed — seven eighth-grade students, a teacher and another school worker — and 21 others were hospitalised, Russian officials said.

Tensions have been building up since the start of Ramzan in mid-April when Israeli police set up barricades at the Damascus Gate outside the occupied Old City, preventing Palestinians from gathering there. As clashes erupted, the police removed the barricades, but tensions were already high.

Finance Minister had said GST exemption to vaccine would be counterproductive without benefiting the consumer.

According to officials representing 44 States and territories, use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account and added that an Instagram platform for young children is harmful for ‘myriad reasons’.

All the proceeds from the exhibitions will go to RedCross India and the Checkmate COVID initiative of the All India Chess Federation.