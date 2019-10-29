Top news of the day: 23 Members of European Parliament visit Kashmir, Justice S.A. Bobde appointed Chief Justice of India, and more

During the two-day visit, the EU MPs will be briefed by government officials on the situation in the Valley as well as other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people. | Questions grow over NGO’s invitation to European MPs

As per convention, outgoing CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommended the name of Justice Bobde, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court as his successor. He will take the oath as CJI on November 18. His term will extend until April 2021. | Incoming CJI S.A. Bobde seen as ‘practical judge’, a boon to litigants

A pall of gloom pervaded Fathima Pudur at Malaiyadipatti Panchayat in the family’s native village in Tiruchirapalli district.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Sena over the sharing of power in the next State government, Mr. Fadnavis asserted that he will be the Chief Minister for another five years.

CRPF officials said suspected militants fired multiple gun shots at a bullet-proof bunker of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in the Drabgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.

While almost all British politicians agree that an election is needed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s opponents want to inflict maximum political damage by preventing his last-minute deal from being ratified before the poll. Mr. Johnson, in turn, is trying to shift the blame for failing to deliver Brexit by October 31 on to Parliament.

Sharif’s personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan said that it is the prerogative of Sharif to decide what he wants in terms of his treatment and how to go about it.

The measure would be recommended “keeping in view the larger public interest and improving telecom services for subscribers,” the source said.

The Test is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22-26 and will be the second game of a two-match series.

The one-year ban that he has to serve will keep him out of 2020’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and also the World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 that year.