Top news of the day: 21-year-old climate activist arrested in Bengaluru for ‘spreading toolkit’ on farmers’ protests; Eight bodies recovered from Uttarakhand tunnel, and more

A senior Delhi Police officer said that while trailing the toolkit related to the farmers’ protests, they tracked Disha Ravi in Bengaluru. A police team was sent there for further investigation and she was picked up from her home. Police has also seized her laptop and mobile phone for further investigation. She was brought to Delhi where she was formally arrested and will be produced before a magistrate.

Uttarakhand disaster | 12 more bodies recovered

Of the 50 bodies retrieved, 41 were found at Chamoli, seven at Rudraprayag, and one each at Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.

“Since 1st October 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43%). India’s Case Fatality Rate is one of the lowest in the world,” the Ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu on February 14 and inaugurated a slew of projects including the extension of Chennai Metro Rail Phase 1 and a Discovery Campus for IIT Madras. He also visited Kochi and inaugurated several projects.

The visit of the delegation will be the third official visit by foreign diplomats to J&K since the government’s 2019 move on Article 370.

The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram and includes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, intends to visit the region in the last week of May or June, sources said on February 12. The decision was taken at the panel’s latest meeting, they said.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous State, houses the maximum number of prisoners at 1,01,297.

The IMA had held a pan-India relay hunger strike from February 1-14 on the issue.

The “Hope” probe’s picture captured “the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, emerging into the early morning sunlight”.

Japan’s Health Ministry said it had approved the vaccine co-developed and supplied by Pfizer.

The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions (OSH) have already been notified after getting the President’s assent. But for implementing these four codes, the rules need to be notified.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in a statement said it has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as ‘FASTag lane of the fee plaza’ from midnight of 15th/16th February 2021.

In its annual report for 2019-20, SEBI noted that cyber attacks and threats attempt to compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the computer systems, networks and databases in the markets ecosystem.

India vs England | India in commanding position, leads England by 249 runs

Ashwin (5/43) and company bundled out England for 134 on a pitch that is getting more vicious by each passing session.

Ashwin’s 266 wickets at home has come at an average of 22.67. Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88.

Australian Open | Osaka, Williams survive scares to reach last eight

Williams had to weather an onslaught from Belarusian Sabalenka to reach the last eight 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.