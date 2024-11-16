Outrage over viral video showing sprinkling of lime, cleaning Jhansi hospital premises to welcome U.P. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

A viral video showing sprinkling lime on the road and cleaning the premises of the State-run Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi, to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak sparked widespread attention and led to an uproar. Elaborate arrangements were being made on the premises of Jhansi Hospital, where 10 newborns died in a massive fire, ahead of the visit of Deputy CM Pathak. The video sparked outrage with social media users and political parties criticised the local administration and Uttar Pradesh Government for insensitivity and collapse of whole ‘governance’ mechanism.

Bodies recovered in Manipur’s Jiribam, triggers protests in Imphal Valley

The recovery of three bodies from a river on the Assam-Manipur border on Friday (November 15, 2024) triggered protests across the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley on Saturday (November 16, 2024). The decomposed bodies are yet to be identified but they are suspected to be of three of the six persons, including children, abducted by armed groups on November 11, the day when security forces killed 10 gunmen who Kuki-Zo organisations claimed to be “village volunteers”.

PM Modi off on his ‘periodic foreign jaunt’, why is he ‘steadfastly refusing’ to visit Manipur: Congress

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said he is off on his “periodic foreign jaunt” from Saturday (November 16, 2024) where he will attempt to score domestic political points and asked why is he steadfastly refusing to visit the troubled State of Manipur. The Opposition party’s dig came as Prime Minister Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the annual G20 Summit and to Nigeria and Guyana as part of a three-nation tour beginning Saturday (November 16).

Congress built Maharashtra ‘brick by brick’, BJP let it slip, says Chidambaram ahead of Assembly polls

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram criticised the current Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Saturday (November 16, 2024), claiming that the State’s economy is in decline despite Congress having built it “brick by brick”. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Congress’ senior leader highlighted the achievements of Maharashtra under Congress rule while pointing to a downturn in key sectors during the BJP-led administration.

EC asks BJP, Congress chiefs to comment on poll code violation complaints filed by both parties against each other

In the wake of the BJP and the Congress lodging complaints against each other with the Election Commission (EC) for poll code violations, the election panel asked the presidents of the two parties on Saturday (November 16, 2024) to comment on the charges levelled against their leaders. The EC wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking them to comment on the complaint of the other.

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as Shiromani Akali Dal president

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had been declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, tendered his resignation as the Shiromani Akali Dal president, said senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Saturday, November 16, 2024. His resignation paves the way for the election of the new party chief. “Badal submitted his resignation to the party’s working committee,” said Mr. Cheema.

Looking forward to meaningful discussions at G20 summit in Brazil, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 16, 2024) said he is looking forward to “meaningful” discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that built upon its agenda for the grouping on India’s presidency of the bloc last year. PM Modi made the comments in a statement ahead of his five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. The Prime Minister’s first destination will be Nigeria from where he will travel to Brazil.

Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-U.S. border, a perilous trip becoming more common

On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border. Wind chills reached minus 36 Fahrenheit (minus 38 Celsius) that night in January 2022 as the family from India set out on foot to meet a waiting van. They walked amid vast farm fields and bulky snowdrifts, navigating in the black of an almost-moonless night.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to appoint new Prime Minister, Cabinet on November 18

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet on Monday (November 18, 2024) after his National People’s Power (NPP) secured a record-breaking victory in the snap general election. The NPP on Friday (November 15, 2024) swept the Parliamentary elections by winning a two-thirds majority, and also dominating the Jaffna electoral district – the heartland of the nation’s Tamil minority.

U.N. climate chief expects bolder climate action from G20 leaders

Terming bolder climate action as “self-preservation for every G20 economy,” U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell on Saturday (November 16, 2024) urged the grouping’s leaders headed to Rio de Janeiro to carry out rapid cuts in emissions to prevent climate-driven economic carnage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the G20 Summit on November 18 and 19.

