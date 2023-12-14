Top news of the day: 15 Opposition MPs suspended amid demands for discussion on security breach; 4 held under UAPA in connection with Parliament security breach, and more

December 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

15 Opposition MPs suspended amid demands for discussion on security breach

Fifteen MPs from the Opposition were suspended from the Parliament on December 14 for the remainder of the Winter Session for “gross misconduct” as they demanded a discussion on the security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13. While Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien was suspended in the Rajya Sabha, the rest, including nine from the Congress and Kanimozhi of the DMK, were from the Lok Sabha.

Parliament security breach | Delhi court sends four accused to seven-day police custody

The four have been charged under the UAPA besides sections of Indian Penal Code. Raids were on at several places to nab Lalit Jha, suspected to be the key conspirator, police sources said.

Parliament security breach | Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends 8 personnel: sources

The suspended police personnel were on deputation for Parliament security and tasked with frisking visitors and mediapersons.

Allahabad High Court allows survey of Mathura mosque

The High Court agreed to the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque, which the petitioners claim holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

Supreme Court directs Central agencies to follow 2020 CBI manual on seizure of digital evidence

The Court said the procedure under the CBI Manual of 2020 would be followed till the Centre brings out new guidelines in six weeks.

CJI puts his foot down; says if case is listed before a judge, the judge takes the call to hear it or not

CJI informs that Satyender Jain’s bail plea was shifted to Justice Trivedi after Justice Bopanna, who has not resumed judicial duties after the Deepavali vacations due to medical reasons, has requested all partially heard cases before him to be released.

Cyclone Michaung | T.N. CM Stalin seeks ₹7,033 crore as interim relief and ₹12,659 crore as permanent relief from Centre

The relief funds sought by the State government is to repair the roads, bridges, school buildings, government hospitals, electric transformers, electric poles, substations, overhead tanks and other public infrastructure.

Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre of financial squeezing Kerala through ‘unconstitutional’ means

The Kerala Chief Minister terms the State government’s decision to approach Supreme Court against Union Government ‘a historic fight’ to preserve federalism.

‘Weak tea’ | Climate scientists push back against COP28 cheer

Michael Mann, a climatologist and geophysicist at the University of Pennsylvania, criticised the vagueness of the fossil fuel statement, which has no firm, accountable boundaries for how much countries should do by when.

U.S. Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year

The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight time, and its officials signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year.

Wholesale inflation back in positive zone after 7 months, at 0.26% in November

The wholesale price inflation was in the negative zone for seven months and was at -0.52% in October.

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Jigarthanda DoubleX; Karthik Subbaraj and team react

Reacting to a fan’s tweet on the film being a tribute to the veteran actor, Eastwood’s team who maintains his X profile, has confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film Juror No. 2.

Khawaja wears a black armband after a ban on his ‘all lives are equal‘ shoes

Khawaja’s act was in reaction to the ICC’s policy prohibiting displays of political or religious statements on team uniforms or equipment.

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test | David Warner’s powerful 164 in farewell series leads Australia to 346/5

David Warner, who will be retiring after the last Test in his Sydney hometown, made Pakistan toil in the first couple of sessions before he holed out at deep square leg in the last hour. He hit 16 fours and four sixes.