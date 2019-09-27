Top news of the day: Probe clears Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan of medical negligence charges, Modi addresses UN General Assembly, and more

The report, dated April 18, 2019, was made public now by Dr. Khan after he was asked to submit his final reply after checking its findings. The 15-page report does not hold Dr. Khan guilty of “medical negligence” and says that he had made all efforts to control the situation when the hospital was dealing with oxygen shortage for 54 hours between August 10 and 11, 2017. The report however, accuses Dr. Khan of being involved in private practice till August 2016.

Mr. Modi has held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address.

“We do not want Maradu flats' residents to be left in dire straits. But our primary concern is illegal constructions in CRZ areas and natural disasters that follow. The flats have to be demolished. If you (government) cannot demolish it, we will ask someone else, at your cost, to do it,” Justice Arun Mishra, leading a Bench comprising Justice Ravindra S. Bhat, clarified to the State.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. near Yonphullla in Bhutan. The copter, on the way from Khirmu (Arunanchal) to Yongfulla, went out of radio and visual contacts soon after 1 p.m.

The special team, which came down to the State capital on September 17, visited numerous locations in and around the city over the past week but failed to locate Mr. Kumar, he said.

Mr. Singh, who was earlier exempted from facing trial in the case due to the constitutional immunity he enjoys as the Governor of Rajasthan, was summoned by the court after his tenure expired recently.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve visited Mr. Pawar earlier in the day and requested him not to visit the ED office as it may create a law and order situation. “I had been Home Minister in the past and do not want to disturb peace in the city and affect daily lives of people,” Mr. Pawar said.

Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI, said the jewel in this treasure trove was a rare half-hour footage shot in February 1948, which details the journey of a special train carrying part of Gandhiji’s ashes from Madras to Rameswaram.

A Pakistan court acquitted all other suspects including her another brother Aslam Shaheen, her cousin Haq Nawaz and known cleric Abdul Qavi.

The stylish batsman of yesteryears polled 173 votes while his opponent Prakash Chand Jain got 73 votes.