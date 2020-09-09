Top news of the day: Massive Chinese build-up again in Finger area of Pangong Tso lake’s north bank; Supreme Court refuses to intervene in pleas seeking NEET postponement, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

LAC standoff | Massive Chinese build-up again in Finger area of Pangong Tso lake’s north bank

The People’s Liberation Army has occupied the ridge lines and amassed troops on the north bank, where Fingers 4-8 are located.

Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China to meet in Moscow: Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) would hold a luncheon meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

NEET | Supreme Court refuses to intervene in pleas seeking postponement of exams, facilities

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on schedule on September 13 with the Supreme Court on September 9 refusing to intervene in various petitions seeking postponement of examinations to providing facilities for aspirants.

Coronavirus | Centre asks States to conduct free COVID-19 test on migrant workers

It also tells to maintain a database of all workers moving out of their States.

Digital transaction platform for street vendors in works, says Modi

The Prime Minister addresses street vendors in Madhya Pradesh who got loans through the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) micro credit scheme, launched by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in June.

NDA renominates Harivansh for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

The Janata Dal (United) MP on September 9 filed his papers as a candidate of the BJP-led NDA.

EPFO to credit 8.15% interest rate

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation has decided to credit a lower interest rate of 8.15% for 2019-2020, with the credit of the remaining 0.35% being subject to the sale of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by December 31.

Supreme Court stays implementation of Maharashtra’s 2018 Maratha quota law

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court referred a group of petitions challenging the Maratha reservation law to a Constitution Bench.

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on plea for opening places of worship

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea of Ahmedabad-based ‘Gitarth Ganga Trust’ seeking opening of the places of worship in the country.

Republican Party leader wants FIR against Arnab Goswami

TV anchor “intentionally spreading rumours, making provocative statements” in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Siddharth Kamble in a letter to Pune Police.

Facebook employee quits alleging firm ‘profiting off hate’: Report

A Facebook software engineer, Ashok Chandwaney, has quit the social media giant stating that the company is “profiting off hate”, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Birmingham stabbings | Man charged with murder

Zephaniah McLeod has been charged with the murder of Jacob Billington, who was one of eight people stabbed. Mr. McLeod is also accused of the attempted murder of the seven other victims of the knife attacks and was remanded in custody by Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

“It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, said.

Dr. Reddy's launches COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Gilead Sciences Remdesivir, an investigational drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, under the brand name Redyx in India.

Total retail auto sales fall 27% in August: FADA

In July 2020, the total retail sales had fallen 36.27% year-on-year to about 11.42 lakh units, with passenger vehicles sales down 25.19% to over 1.57 lakh units, two-wheeler sales down 37.47% to 8.74 units and Commercial vehicles sales down 72.18% to 19,292 units, as per the data by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

Caster Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it.