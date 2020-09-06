Top news of the day: India records over 90,000 COVID-19 cases in a day; Mumbai to face Chennai in IPL 2020 opener, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 41,13,811, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on September 6 showed.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world’s biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

Though the judgment is a landmark, the Swamiji did not win any relief in the case. The amendments in the Kerala land reforms law which he had challenged were upheld by the Supreme Court in 1973.

Civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan was punished for criminal contempt by scandalising the Supreme Court. The court punished him with a ₹1 fine. He was also criticised by the court for not apologising. The court blamed his “adamance and ego” for that. But Mr. Bhushan told The Hindu that “self-righteous ego is a must for any self-respecting, truth-loving person”.

The four Christian groups whose FCRA was suspended are Ecreosoculis North Western Gossner Evangelical in Jharkhand, the Evangelical Churches Association (ECA) in Manipur, Northern Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jharkhand and New Life Fellowship Association (NLFA) in Mumbai. The reasons for the suspension or violation were not specified.

Investigators said they found the narcotics concealed in a hidden cavity in the driver’s cabin.

Unlock 4 | Caution thrown to wind on lockdown-free Sunday in Chennai

Personal distancing went for a toss as people ventured out for their morning walk on the Marina Beach, playing cricket and football in the play grounds across the city and purchasing fish in Kasimedu.

“The agency (NIA) has summoned me as a witness in the case, under section 160 CrPC. Therefore, there are no charges against me. I have no connection with this case as I have never been to Bhima Koregaon. I wasn’t even aware of the incident till I read about it in the newspapers,” scientist and social activist told PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Iran’s Minister of Defence and armed forces logistics Brigadier General Amir Hatami at the latter’s request on September 5.

The country’s Parliament adopted a condolence motion to mourn the demise of Mukherjee and several distinguished Bangladeshis who died recently.

One man was killed and two people were critically injured during a “random” stabbing attack lasting several hours in Britain’s second city of Birmingham, police said.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the September 6 election for seats in the Asian financial hub’s Legislative Council for a year in July because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Mr. Rangarajan and EY India chief policy advisor D.K. Srivastava in a paper titled India’s Growth Prospects and Policy Options: Emerging from the Pandemic’s Shadow stated that the story of the Indian economy as it unfolds under the impact of COVID-19 is disquieting.

Kohli was stuck in Mumbai for five months due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and had his first proper hit in the nets only after his arrival in the UAE for the Indian Premier League, beginning September 19.