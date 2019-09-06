Top news of the day: Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram all set for soft-landing on lunar south pole, Aircel-Maxis case against Chidambarams adjourned sine die, and more

As the nation awaits the soft-landing of Chandrayaan’s Vikram on the lunar south pole, the first attempt by any country, ISRO said everything related to the much awaited touchdown is going as per plan. Joining the nation in wishing ISRO a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. “Its success will benefit crores of Indians,” he said in a series of tweets. | Chandrayaan 2 — A chequered story | Chandrayaan 2: Complete coverage | When Vikram sets foot on the moon

In an unprecedented move, a Delhi court has adjourned sine die the hearing in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case against former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti. Special Judge O.P. Saini adjourned the hearing indefinitely on a request by the Enforcement Directorate made through Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta and Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta to “defer the proceedings till the investigating agency gathers further material”.

The External Affairs Minister, who is in Singapore, made the comments while speaking at the Mint Asia Leadership Summit.

The 2009 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, said it was “unethical” on his part to continue as civil servant when “fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised”.

A Bench led by Justice Deepak Gupta further gave a fortnight more for the CBI to complete its probe into the ‘accident’ of July 28 in which the now 19-year-old rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her relatives killed after a truck collided with their car near Rae Bareli.

The Delhi Police have filed a sedition case against the activist for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Kashmir situation after the amendment to Article 370.

The development comes within a week of release of the final list of NRC, in which over 19 lakh people have been left out.

The bench directed both Centre and Delhi government to work out the modalities and release the amount of land cost within three weeks.

Mr. Goyal’s statement has been recorded under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at the agency’s zonal office in Mumbai.

The Minister of State for Finance’s address at Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) annual convention was interrupted by a member of audience who asserted that the current prolonged slowdown in automobile sector was largely due “delayed effect of demonetisation”.

Influential Hindutva voices in America have turned against Democrats, and are moving closer to the Trump camp.

Mugabe was feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he first came to power in a nation divided by nearly a century of white colonial rule. Nearly four decades later, many at home and abroad denounced him as a power-obsessed autocrat willing to unleash death squads, rig elections and trash the economy in the relentless pursuit of control.

Rashid hit 51 off 61 balls to take Afghanistan to 342 in their first innings and then claimed 4-47 to leave Bangladesh struggling at 194 for eight at stumps on the second day.