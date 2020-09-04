Top news of the day: Supreme Court rejects six-State plea against holding JEE and NEET; Lancet says Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine passes early trial test, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, dismissed a plea filed jointly by Ministers from six non-BJP-ruled States against the conduct of the JEE Mains and the NEET-UG amid the pandemic.

Patients involved in early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine developed antibodies with “no serious adverse events”, according to research published in The Lancet on September 4, but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

Ladakh standoff | Situation along LAC slightly tense, says Army Chief

“The situation along LAC is slightly tense. Keeping in view of the situation, we have undertaken some precautionary deployments for our own safety and security along the LAC so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded,” Gen. Naravane said.

Bye-elections are due for 64 for Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat, said the ECI.

Mr. Modi was addressing through videoconference the ‘Dikshant’ ceremony or passing out parade of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

Congress leadership crisis | We are neither dissenters nor rebels but reformists, says Anand Sharma

The Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, who is among the 23 leaders who expressed concern over the state of the party in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, said the Congress needs a new narrative to tackle the challenges facing the nation.

SCO meet | Peaceful resolution of differences key to ensure regional stability, says Rajnath

In his address at a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Russian capital, Mr. Singh also referred to the Second World War and said its memories teach the globe the “folies of aggression” of one state upon another that brings “destruction” to all.

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed to 39,00,000 while the death toll due to the disease climbed passed to 68,000, the Union Health Ministry’s data updated at 8 a.m. IST showed.

U.S. Presidential Elections 2020 | Hindus key voting bloc in swing States, says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

The three-time Democratic Congressman from Illinois, in his virtual key note address at the formal launch of the ‘Hindu Americans for Biden’, urged his community members to vote for Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate Kamala Harris on November 3.

The development follows a report on a website that claimed that his brother Nadeem Bajwa, 53, who started as a delivery driver for the pizza restaurant franchise, another three brothers, his wife Farrukh Zeba and three sons now own a business empire which set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants worth an estimated $39.9 million.

The Heavy Industries Minister also shared that the proposal for the auto scrappage policy was ready and all stakeholders have provided inputs, therefore its announcement was likely “very soon”.

The country’s exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last year’s levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Indian Premier League 2020 | I have pulled out, says Harbhajan Singh

The senior off-spinner became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to “personal reasons”, saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decision.