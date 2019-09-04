Top news of the day: Many killed in Punjab cracker unit blaze; Azhar, Hafiz, Dawood declared terrorists under amended UAPA, and more

Police sources said the death toll could go up as some people were still trapped under the debris of the factory.

The recently-amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act allows government to designate individuals as terrorists.

“Pakistan is desperate for terrorists to infiltrate... to disrupt peace in the Valley,” General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 15 Corps Lt. General K.J.S. Dhillon said.

Muslim organisation Asom Garia-Maria Yuba Chhatra Parishad and a member of the All India Legal Aid Forum file complaints in Guwahati and Dibrugarh respectively.

Mr. Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit, during which he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit to the Russian Far East region. | Modi explains rationale behind J&K decision to Putin

The third round of talks on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was held at Attari checkpoint in Punjab.

The ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ was organised by British Pakistani groups.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram Plant and Manesar Plant in Haryana for two days, on 7th and 9th September, 2019. Both days will be observed as no-production days,” said a company press statement.

The protests against the bill in the former British colony began in March but snowballed in June and have since evolved into a push for greater democracy.

This type of attack targets a weakness in “two factor authentication” via text message to validate access to an account, which has become a popular break-in method in recent years.

The series is tied a 1-1 with two Tests remaining and victory for the tourists would ensure that they retain the urn.