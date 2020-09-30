Top news of the day: Advani, 31 others acquitted in Babri Masjid demolition case; U.P. orders SIT probe into Hathras gang rape case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Babri Masjid demolition | All 32 accused acquitted

The accused include former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

Babri Masjid demolition | Jai Shri Ram, says Advani on his acquittal

“It is a very important decision and a matter of happiness for us. When we heard the news of the court’s order, we welcomed it by chanting Jai Shri Ram,” Mr. Advani said in a video message. Mr. Advani was the face of the Ram Janambhoomi movement in 1992.

Babri Masjid demolition | Key conclusions by Liberhan Commission

The Justice Liberhan Commission, which probed the sequence of events that led to the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, submitted its report to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on June 30, 2009.

Hathras gang rape case | U.P. orders SIT probe after family alleges girl was forcibly cremated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said strict action should be taken against the culprits, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Twitter. The Chief Minister also constituted a three-member SIT to probe the case and asked that the trial be conducted in a fast track court. The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days, an official said.

Crime against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes saw a rise of 7% and 26% in 2019: NCRB

A total of 45,935 cases were registered for committing crime against SCs, showing an increase of 7.3% over 2018, when 42,793 such cases were recorded. At 11,829 cases, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crimes against SCs in 2019, followed by 6,794 cases in Rajasthan and 6,544 cases in Bihar, the report said.

Data | 92% Indian women take part in unpaid domestic work; only 27% men do so

On the other hand, only 22% of women participated in employment and related activities compared to 71% of men.

Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil services preliminary examination scheduled for October 4

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar asked the authorities to ensure that candidates with admit cards were able to find suitable accommodations near the exam centres/sub-centres.

Coronavirus | Offer free COVID-19 treatment to all: NHRC

Nearly three months after forming a committee to assess the impact of COVID-19 on rights, the National Human Rights Commission has issued an advisory that includes providing free treatment to all COVID-19 patients, including healthcare workers, and paying ASHA workers on time for their contribution in the combating the disease.

Paris stabbings | Suspect claims prophet caricatures prompted attack

Counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the assailant did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.

I-T refunds worth ₹ 1.18 lakh crore issued to 33.54 lakh taxpayers till September 29

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹ 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 29th September, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹ 32,230 crore have been issued in 31,75,358 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹ 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes tweeted.

Coronavirus | World Bank seeks board approval for $12 billion vaccine financing plan

World Bank President David Malpass said he is seeking board approval for a $12 billion COVID-19 vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available in the coming months.

IPL 2020 | MI, KXIP look to move on after heartbreaking losses

Coming off heartbreaking losses, the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be a test of character for both sides as they look to regain momentum at Abu Dhabi on October 1.