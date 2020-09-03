Top news of the day: Facebook bans BJP politician Raja Singh for hate speech; Supreme Court to examine question of compulsory English medium education, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The action comes after reports by The Wall Street Journal alleging that the company violated its own rules for hate-speech in favour of some individuals, including those associated with the ruling BJP. This was done after opposition from Ankhi Das, the head of public policy at Facebook India. Ms. Das had reasoned that punishing violations by politicians from the ruling party “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country”.

The Congress had written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg following reports by The Wall Street Journal and the Time magazine about the conduct of Facebook and WhatsApp India’s leadership team, alleging bias and proximity with the ruling BJP.

“China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win,” says Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will delve into whether imposing English on a multitude of schoolchildren, whose language of instruction is their mother tongue, will amount to depriving them of an effective education guaranteed to them under Article 21A (fundamental right to education) of the Constitution.

@narendramodi.in, the Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s website, was hacked early on September 3 with hackers attempting to solicit cryptocurrency from his followers.

Ladakh standoff | Army Chief in Leh to review situation

And at Chushul, Brigadier-level talks between India and China continued for the fourth day in an attempt to de-escalate tensions. The talks resumed at 11 a.m. after the discussions in the last three days remained inconclusive. “The talks are going on but we must not expect much from them,” another source said.

The Special Marriage Act is intended to help consenting adults, especially those who belong to different religions or castes, to marry. But certain provisions of the Act, like Section 6, require the intimate details of the couple to be published for 30 days at the Marriage Registrar’s office.

Odisha Minister of Textile and Handicrafts Padmini Dian is the third Minister in the State to have contracted the disease. Earlier, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, and Labour Minister Susant Singh were diagnosed with the infection.

In one of the last orders delivered by a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, who retired on September 2, the court declared “no interference, political or otherwise, should be there” against their removal.

Kulbhushan Jadhav | Give India another chance to appoint lawyer, Pakistan court tells government

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the court that to comply with the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan granted consular access to India, however, it has not replied to Pakistan’s offer to appoint a lawyer for him.

Observing that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may give rise to self-sufficiency and self-reliance sentiments among struggling economies, Joseph Semsar, Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, said that India with its Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative has put forward a programme that puts a question mark on the notion of self-reliance.

The revision in the list includes addition of three blocks — Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat (in Chhattisgarh) — and withdrawal of five blocks — Morga South, Fatehpur, Madanpur (North), Morga-II and Sayang (in Chhattisgarh).

He first made headlines in 2005 when he won the World Under-12 chess championship. N. Srinath may not have quite lived up to that promise he showed as a player, but in the past few days he has been in the news again — for his contribution as a non-playing captain to India’s victory at the online Chess Olympiad.

The off-spinner, who was born in Karachi and also captained the club, said he felt like an outsider and lost “faith in humanity” after the club turned a blind eye to his complaints of racist behaviour during his stint from 2016 to 2018.