Top news of the day: India reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths since August 3; New Delhi rejects China’s LAC claim, and more

India reported its smallest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since August 3 of 776, data from the Health Ministry showed on September 29, as global fatalities crossed 1 million and infections surged in several countries.

Presenting the nationwide sero-survey at a press briefing, ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said 6.6% of the 29,082 people (aged 10 and above) surveyed from August 17 to September 22 showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19 and 7.1% of the adult population (aged 18 and above) also showed evidence of past exposure to it.

Despite the fact that India conducts the second highest number of tests in the world, testing relative to the size of the outbreak has remained inadequate in the country. Worryingly, India’s rank in the share of people testing positive (test positivity rate) has also come down.

“India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Control (LAC),” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, in response to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry that the LAC was “clear” and that “it is the LAC of November 7, 1959”.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from a Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh who was brutally assaulted by four caste Hindu men succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjang hospital. The incident happened on September 14 when the girl went to collect animal fodder from the field. The girl was allegedly gang-raped and later strangulated with her dupatta.

“The complete freezing of Amnesty International India’s bank accounts by the Government of India which it came to know on September 10, 2020, brings all the work being done by the organisation to a grinding halt. The organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work,” a statement by the human rights organisation said.

“You should address us on two issues: What is the maximum period for which a person can be detained and what is your proposal and how long do you propose to continue the detention,” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, heading a Bench, addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and listed the case for October 15.

A significant quantity of products were also disposed off without completing shelf life due to poor quality of production. About ₹658.58 crore worth of ammunition within shelf life was disposed off between April 2014 and April 2019, an official said.

Babri Masjid demolition case | Prefer to hang than seek bail, says Uma Bharati

Former Union Minister Uma Bharati, one of the senior BJP leaders facing a verdict on September 30 in the Babri Masjid demolition case being heard in a special CBI court has said that she would “prefer to hang than seek bail” in the case, if found guilty.

2G scam | Delhi High Court allows CBI, ED pleas for early hearing on appeals

The probe agencies have sought early hearing of their ‘leave to appeal’, listed for October 12. Justice Brijesh Sethi said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2:30 p.m.

The NCB said both the actor and her brother had “abetted and financed” drug transactions.

“During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the second India-Australia-Japan-USA ministerial meeting on October 6 in which the Foreign Ministers of the respective countries will participate,” the MEA said.

Fresh clashes erupted on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on September 27, threatening to push the countries back to war 26 years after a ceasefire was reached. Dozens have been killed so far as the violence is entering the third day.

Could TB vaccine also offer protection against COVID-19?

This brings the total number of doses to 200 million to be available at $3 a dose to a group of at least 61 ‘low and middle income countries’ that includes India.

Stocks choppy, Walmart looking at up to $25 billion investment in Tata Group’s ‘super app’, economic risks of a second coronavirus wave, and more.

IPL 2020 | KKR’s batting firepower faces stern test against marauding Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skins to stop a marauding Rajasthan Royals when the two teams clash in an IPL match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 30.