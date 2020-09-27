Top news of the day: Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh dies; NIA arrests another al-Qaeda ‘terrorist’ from West Bengal, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, 82, passed away on Sunday morning after a long illness at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. A veteran leader who held the positions of Finance, Defence and External Affairs Minister in government’s headed by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh’s career was storied and eventful, reflecting much of India’s strategic turns in the 1990s and early 2000s.

NIA arrests another al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for his alleged involvement with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda, a senior officer said.

Mann ki Baat | Farmers can break free of APMC shackles: Modi

Less than 24 hours after the oldest ally in the NDA, the Shiromani Akali Dal, announced a parting of ways over the three farm Bills passed last week by Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the benefits of the Bills in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast.

Government open to discuss protection available under Sixth Schedule to Ladakh: Kiren Rijiju

The Sixth Schedule protects tribal populations and provides autonomy to the communities through creation of autonomous development councils, which can frame laws on land, public health, agriculture etc. As of now 10 autonomous councils exist in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshar Pandey joins JD(U)

Recently Mr. Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, had taken voluntary retirement from services. He was to retire in February 2021. In 2009 too, he had taken VRS from services to contest the Lok Sabha poll but when he failed to get the ticket at the last minute, he was controversially reinstated after nine months.

5 infiltrators pushed back along International Border in Jammu: BSF

A spokesman said alert troops of the BSF spotted infiltrators on the intervening night of September 26-27 from the Pakistan side in Samba Sector.

Coronavirus | India's COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark

The number of people having recuperated from the disease nears 50 lakh.

Doctors, nurses in COVID-19 Queen’s Honours List in U.K.

The list was postponed this year in order to consider nominations of people playing crucial roles during the first months of the COVID-19 effort.

Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province to buy ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar

The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province has decided to allocate sufficient funds for purchasing the two buildings, which have been declared as the national heritage and lie in the heart of Peshawar city, an official said.

Vodafone Idea starts upgrading 3G users to 4G

The company said it is in the best position to upgrade 2G customers also to 4G, but it will continue with basic voice based services to its 2G subscribers.

IPL 2020 | Fast bowling concerns for RCB ahead of clash with Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on September 28.

East Bengal joins Indian Super League, to debut in 2020

The century-old club’s inclusion in ISL this season was on expected lines after its new investors, Kolkata-based Shree Cement Limited, picked up the bid documents to enter the ISL.