September 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Hangzhou Asian Games | India wins gold medal in equestrian event after 41 years

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition. India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

Hangzhou Asian Games |Men’s 4x100m medley team smashes national record; advances to final

The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.

Judiciary losing fresh talent to government’s silence, Supreme Court tells Centre

Many a “bright” legal mind, willing to sacrifice their law practice to join the Bench, have fallen victim to segregation of names by the government, who seemingly prefer one name over the other for unknown reasons, a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted.

India’s diplomacy touched new heights in last 30 days: PM Modi

Addressing students, faculty members and heads of educational institutions at the finale of the G-20 University Connect in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said he met 85 world leaders during the past 30 days.

Lakhimpur Kheri killing case | Supreme Court allows Ashish Mishra to take care of ailing mother in Delhi

The Supreme Court has “deemed it appropriate” to allow Ashish Mishra, son of a Union Minister and prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings case, to “visit and stay” in Delhi to take care of his ailing mother and daughter, who is scheduled for a surgery.

Bengaluru bandh | Police detain Vatal Nagaraj, farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthkumar and 20 other protestors

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and his associates were detained at Raj Bhavan, when they went to stage a protest against the Karnataka government’s move to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the State government was trying to contain the protest by using the police. The protests would continue and on Wednesday, protestors would lay siege to the CM’s residence, he said.

Process of the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14, says Nripendra Mishra

The temple construction committee chairperson said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the ‘pran pratishtha’ on any day during January 20-24. The final date is yet to be communicated by the Prime Minister’s Office, he said.

Tahawwur Rana stayed at Mumbai hotel days before 26/11 terror attacks, say police in charge sheet

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch on September 25 submitted the over 400-page supplementary charge sheet, the fourth in the case so far, before a special court hearing cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

ISRO carries out assessment of space situation around L1 to ensure safety of Aditya-L1 spacecraft

While the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is on its way towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange’s Point 1 (L1), ISRO has done assessment of the space situation around L1 to ensure safety of the spacecraft.

India’s vision for Indo-Pacific emphasises peaceful resolution of disputes: Army Chief

In an address at a conclave of Army chiefs of Indo-Pacific nations, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Pande also said that India’s commitment towards positively engaging all stakeholders in the region has been unwavering and enduring.

India-Canada diplomatic row will not impact military ties: Canadian Army Vice Chief

Canada’s Deputy Army Chief Major General Peter Scott is leading a Canadian delegation at the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs’ Conference in New Delhi that is being attended by military delegations from over 30 countries.

Israeli Minister Haim Katz in first public visit to Saudi, says government

“Katz is the first Israeli Minister to head an official delegation in Saudi Arabia,” his Ministry said in a statement, adding he would attend a United Nations World Tourism Organisation event in Riyadh.

At least 20 dead, 300 injured in explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to Armenia

The explosion occurred as residents were lining up to get fuel for their cars in order to leave the region. Thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents are fleeing to Armenia after Azerbaijan’s swift military operation to fully reclaim the region after a three-decade separatist rule.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award conferred on Waheeda Rehman

Rehman, 85, is a towering legend of Indian cinema known for iconic roles in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and numerous others. In a career spanning over six decades, she has been honoured with multiple prestigious awards including the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, India’s fourth and third highest civilian awards respectively. She is also a recipient of a National Film Award for Best Actress.

Steve Smith’s form not a concern but Australia must adapt well, feels Mitchell Starc

Usually a prolific scorer against India, Smith has scores of 0 and 41 in the first two ODIs on batting-friendly tracks, having flopped earlier in the Test series in February-March when he could only manage 145 runs across four Tests.

